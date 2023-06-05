Cork fire-fighter – ‘Nobody wants to take any industrial action, but we have to make a stand’

Mallow-based senior fire-fighter warns action may well escalate unless pay issue is addressed

A SENIOR Mallow-based fire-fighter has warned industrial action could temporarily close down fire stations across the country from next week unless the Government moves immediately to address the pay and working conditions of retained personnel.

The warning has come as around 2,000 SIPTU members working as retained fire fighters at more than 200 fire stations across the country began a week of work-to-rule industrial action on Tuesday morning – with the threat of all-out strikes looming from next week.

The trade union has said the industrial action is being taken to ensure the implementation of a Governmental report to resolve what it said was “a recruitment and retention crises that threatens to collapse this essential and life-saving community resource.”

Speaking to The Corkman retained fire-fighter and Mallow station officer Jonathan Madden, said resorting to industrial action was not something union members had taken lightly.

“Unfortunately, we have been backed into a corner that none of us want to be in,” insisted Mr Madden.

He said there are around 20 retained fire station in Cork County, each staffed by between 10-12 fire-fighters depending on the size of the station.

“Here in Mallow we should have 12 personnel. However, due to retirements and people not wanting to join the job we currently have a complement of just nine retained staff,” said Mr Madden.

He said stations across the country are facing similar staffing problems, resulting in extra pressures being put on existing personnel.

“We accept this is not a job for everyone as it can be very demanding. You are on call 24/7 and only guaranteed a certain amount of time off. In Cork, you get every second weekend off, providing staffing is at the level it should be,” said Mr Madden.

“However, this is not happening in Mallow because we do not have enough staff. The knock-on impact of this is that people have to sacrifice their time off to ensure the station can function properly,” he added.

The Mallow station covers a large area that includes large swathes of North Cork and parts of the city in addition to helping other stations in the event of major emergencies.

Mr Madden said that in his 23-years of service the demands of the job have significantly increased, with the Mallow station alone responding to between 250-300 calls each year. However, he said pay rates for retained fire-fighters do not reflect the increasing workload and make it difficult to recruit new staff.

“Fire-fighters on-call get a retainer of approximately €8,500 - €9,000 per year that rises depending on years of service and rank. While we do get paid for call-outs, the retainer is our only guaranteed source of income. Some stations may only get 50 calls a year, but staff still have to be on call 24/7 and still only get their guaranteed allocation of time off,” said Mr Madden.

“We have to stop what we are doing and commit to the fire brigade straight away. I am lucky here in Mallow that I have a fantastic and committed crew that are giving well above what they should be. This can all too often create difficulties for family time and other employment. The bottom line here is that the pay for retained fire-fighters does not reflect that commitment,” he added.

Mr Madden warned that unless the current pay and conditions for retained fire-fighters were not addressed, fire stations could be permanently closed down as it is proving virtually impossible to entice people into the job.

“Stations will have to close because there simply won’t be enough personnel to staff them. Take Mallow for example, we have advertised for staff and only got one application. This is not just an issue here in Mallow, it’s a countrywide staffing crisis,” he added.

Mr Madden said that more than six-months after the Government report into the fire service was published action has yet to be taken on its 13 recommendations, key among them being the issue of pay.

“Once you divide up the retainer over the course of a year it is very small money. All we are seeking is fair pay for the time and commitment that we give. That will stop people leaving the retained service and entice new members into it,” said Mr Madden.

“SIPTU has worked hard on our behalf to find common ground on many issues. However, when it came down to money there was no offer on the table. That is why we are in the situation we are now,” he added.

While fire-fighters will respond to emergency calls this week, the current level of industrial action means they are not taking part in training exercises, drills, or community safety initiatives.

“The strike committee will be meeting on Thursday to formulate a plan for next week if the pay issue is not resolved over the coming days. As I have already said, nobody wants to take this any further but as the days go by it does not look as through the Government is going to do anything to forestall the escalation of more severe industrial action,” said Mr Madden.

“This is the first time in the history of the fire service that things have gone this far. As I have said, we have been backed into a corner that none of us want to be in, but we have to make a stand,” he added.