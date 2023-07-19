Cork family thank those who donated to help their beloved Damien prior to his death in Vietnam

Fundraiser to help Doneraile man Damian Horgan following his accident raised €115,000

The family of a Doneraile man who lost the battle for his life at the weekend in a Vietnam hospital have expressed their gratitude to the people who donated a total over €115,000 to help meet his medical expenses after he suffered catastrophic injuries in a bike accident earlier this year.

Damien Horgan had been working as a teacher in Vietnam for four years before his accident caused him life-threatening injuries. On Saturday, his niece, Leah Sheehan, posted on the GoFundMe page which had been providing constant updates for his friends and the many people who contributed towards the fund-raising campaign for Damien.

“We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Damien has passed away,” she wrote.

“He lost his fight yesterday and what a fight he put up!

“The outpouring of love and support we have received has just been unbelievable. Old friends, new friends and everyone in between have shown us so much love and support from every corner of the earth. Damien touched the lives of so many people

“It has been bittersweet to hear different stories of Damien over the past few weeks.

“He was a witty, smart but gentle person. He will live on in us for the rest of our days.

“We’re so glad our grandfather, Frank, took so many pictures of Damien and us growing up and throughout the years, which we will cherish forever!

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone of you who have been so heavily invested in Damien’s story. Without all of your help, we wouldn’t have gotten those extra weeks to be by Damien’s side in Vietnam.”

The Go Fund Me campaign has raised a total of €115,400 to date, and donations were still being made this week.

While a death notice has been posted on RIP.ie, no funeral arrangements have been published as yet.