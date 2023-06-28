Cork exhibition set to explore history of Irish road bowling

A CAPTIVATING exhibition of work by award-winning Cork artist James L Hayes exploring the traditional Irish sport of road bowling is set to open at Macroom Town Hall on Saturday, July 8.

For the uninitiated, road bowing challenges competitors to launch a metal ball along a predetermined course of country roads in as few throws as possible.

The sport is predominantly played in counties Cork and Armagh using a 28oz cast iron bowl, with two or more players or teams competing against each other in a match or ‘score’.

The Macroom exhibition, aptly entitled ‘The Score’ has been curated in collaboration with members and players from Bol Chumann na h Éireann, the Irish Road Bowling Association.

Formed in Enniskeane, Co Cork in 1954 Bol-Chumann na hÉireann replaced the ad-hoc All-Ireland Bowl Playing Association, which was comprised of men from Cork. Today the association boasts around 50 clubs in Cork, comprised of male and female players of all ages.

While there had been irregular contests between road bowing champions from Cork and Armagh over the decades, the inaugural national championship was held in 1963 and the first World Championship held in Cork in 1985 under the banner of the Cork 800 celebrations.

James L Hayes is a visual artist who works across a variety of mediums including sculptures, performance works and films, with previous works drawing on a diverse range of subjects including industrial archaeology, environmental concerns, and social and economic conflicts.

The principal lecturer in sculpture at the Crawford College of Art in Cork, Hayes exhibits his work both nationally and internationally while also developing large scale public art commissions and various site-specific projects referencing history, anthropology, and popular culture.

Through ‘The Score’, which is being held in conjunction with Cork County Council, Hayes looks at and references the history of the sport and some of the legendary players who have competed in it over the decades through a multi-screen film and sound installation, with accompanying sculptural art works, images and other relevant historical artefacts.

After being commissioned by Cork County Council to develop the project in 2021, Hayes engaged with athletes and attended scores across the county, including The ‘King and Queen of the Road’, an annual event in Ballincurrig, Co Cork each September.

Speaking about the exhibition the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said its opening has been planned to coincide with this year’s All-Ireland competition.

“It is wonderful to see a creative response to the cherished cultural institution that is Ból Chumann na hÉireann,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“ While road bowling isn’t unique to Cork, it’s a big part of our sporting heritage and through this exhibition, the tradition will be memorialised and brought to new audiences,” he added.

‘The Score’ will run at Macroom Town Hall from Tuesday to Sunday (11am-6pm) until July 29 and admission will be free.