Tributes to Ballydaly stalwart Tommy

The late Tommy Tucker piictured with memorabilia at a Ballydaly function to celebrate their triumphs in the 1957 and 1960 Duhalow Novice Football Championships Pic John Tarrant

The death of Ballydaly legend Tommy Tucker has cast a gloom across the greater Duhallow Region and far beyond. Known for his devotion to sport and GAA in particular, he helped to promote the native games to male and females through his knowledge and dedication.

For 30 years, the administration of Ballydaly GAA affairs was conducted by Tommy Tucker who saw Ballydaly capture an U16 title in 1969 and additional novice triumphs in 1975/79.

At a reunion function during 2011, a 200 strong attendance heard Ballydaly GAA offered a great outlet for sports minded people and entertainment to the public. Tommy was a driving force behind the club and their on pitch exploits yielded success, winning the 1957 and 1960 Novice football championship titles at the expense of Kilcorney and Cullen.

At county level, Tommy was instrumental in setting the seeds for ladies football, and was a founder member, first chairman of the Cork Ladies Football Board in 1976 and a delegate for Cork at national level.

Given the success of GAA across communities, it was always inevitable that women should take to the playing fields. Back in the early days of ladies football in the 1970’s, carnivals and festivals looked for novel concepts to raise finance with Ladies Football a major crowd puller.

Tournament games surfaced, Tommy and his Ballydaly team, ready and willing to come up against Knockscovane, Banteer, Newtownshandrum, Freemount, Boherbue and many more.

The players of today owe a great debt of gratitude to the trail blazers, both on and off the field from the early days, people such as Tommy who put down the solid foundation that has stood Ladies football in such a good stand over the past 50 years.

A great supporter of Kerry football and Cork GAA teams, Tommy travelled far and wide in support of county teams.

At local level, Tommy was a backer of Ballydaly Hall Committee, a base that served the needs of the community and its numerous organisations.

Tommy was a hugely influential and knowledgeable figure, a popular affable and a mine of information, he thrived in quizzes and many of his posers took days and weeks to resolve.

No matter his involvement, Tommy was extremely well respected by everyone in Ballydaly, Millstreet and the wider community. A pleasure to meet and a wonderful GAA historian, the Ballydaly football team will always be remembered thanks to the guidance of Tommy.

Deepest sympathy is extended to the wider Tucker family. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a ainm dilis.