Rip-roaring night of music supports the Cultúrlann in Newmarket

Julia Buckley and Eleanor Burke from Meelin were at the fundraising Variety Concert at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Mother and Daughter Ciss Guiney and Norrie O’ Sullivan, Rockchapel, were at the fundraising Concert in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Storyteller John O’ Sullivan from Kilcorney entertaining the audience during the fundraising Concert in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Rockchapel ladies Mary Nolan and Bernie Kiely pictured at the fundraising Concert in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Local Singer Meadhbh Walsh on stage at the fundraising Concert in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Four for the Floor performing at the fundraising Concert in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Mother and Daughter Duo Eileen and Eleanor Cronin from Rathmore took part in the fundraising Concert in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Mother and Daughter Duo Nora Mary O’ Riordan and Una Cremin from Kilbrin on stage during the fundraising Concert at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Brian Murray danced at the fundraising Concert at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

The Ukrainian Singers on stage at the fundraising Concert at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Anthony and Joy Cronin, Sydney with Kathleen and John Cronin from Midleton enjoying the Concert at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket last Saturday night

‘Siamsa’ performing at the fundraising Concert in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

The Monday Night Trad Group were joined by Boherbue Musician Pat Fleming for their performance at the fundraising Concert in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

The hugely successful Variety Concert which was held at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket last Saturday night raised just shy of €3,000 between ticket sales and proceeds from the Raffle.

The funds will be used for the continuing upkeep of the Venue and for promoting and running further events going forward.

12 Acts entertained with a winning formula of music, song, dance and drama, making for a full three hour Show with a brief interlude half way through.

Cultúrlann Custodian Mossie Angland said that all Committee members were delighted that the Concert was such a resounding success. “Thanks so much to all the musicians, each one of them entertained the audience so well and our MC Philip Linehan played a blinder. The full house audience showed that community spirit is alive and well in Newmarket and surrounding areas and it was wonderful to see people supporting us and we really appreciate that”

Positive comments on Social Media abounded in the wake of the Concert;

“Fantastic night’s entertainment” “Awesome” “Most enjoyable evening, thanks to everyone” “Fantastic, well done to all” “We had a wonderful night, looking forward to the next Concert”.

Meanwhile, there is plenty to look forward to during the Autumn Season. On September 13th, a public information evening on Dementia will be held at the Cultúrlann.

Brendan Quinn and his Band will be on stage on September 16th.

Dancing Classes for Adults begin on September 29th, while Club Saturn Irish Classes for children are set to take place from early October.