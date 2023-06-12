Cork county councillors pay moving tributes to the late Teddy McCarthy -‘We will never see his likes again’

The coffin of GAA great Teddy McCarthy being carried from St Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire, following his funeral service last Saturday. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

That comment by Fermoy Cork County Councillor Frank O’Flynn perhaps more than any other summed up the sentiments expressed at last Monday’s meeting of the authority, at which tributes were paid by councillors to the late Teddy McCarthy following his sudden passing past week.

Proposing her council colleagues extend a vote of sympathy to the late Mr McCarthy’s family, Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan said the double All-Ireland winning Glanmire native was an iconic figure to so many people across Cork and indeed farther afield.

“Everybody is familiar with Teddy and what he achieved. I suppose we all remember the Italia ’90 World Cup, but we also remember the September of 1990 when Teddy did his famous double act,” said Cllr O’Callaghan.

“Teddy was a real icon and it was very sad to hear of his sudden passing”, she added.

Cllr Joe Carroll said that Cllr O’Callaghan’s comments were “the best made in a long time.”

“While a lot of people might remember Italia’90 – I can tell you a lot more people across Cork County will remember with great pride the two All-Ireland’s that came to Cork,” said Cllr Carroll.

“I was fortunate enough to have met Teddy on a number of occasions. He was a wonderful, outgoing man, a great character and one of the great heroes of our past,” he added.

Cllr Paul Murtagh recalled being 12 in 1990 and how his delight at being part of the Crosshaven team that won the South-East Championship was eclipsed by the achievements of Teddy McCarthy and his colleagues on the double All-Ireland winning Cork teams that year.

“What was even more special than our win was going around with my ‘Cork for the double’ t-shirt,” said Cllr Murtagh.

“A lot has been spoken about Teddy McCarthy over the past few days and I would very much like to be associated with this vote of sympathy,” he added.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn described the late Teddy McCarthy as a truly unique individual and a great ambassador for Cork and the GAA.

“Teddy was a larger than life person and it was with a sense of immense shock and sadness that I heard the news of his passing in a text at last Tuesday nights County Board meeting,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“We will never see his likes again,” he added.