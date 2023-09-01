Cork County Council playing catch up to put electric vehicles on the road

Cllr Danny Collins, then Mayor of County Cork, and Council CEO Tim Lucey are pictured with Cork County Council's two electric sweepers which were added to the fleet last year

Cork County Council’s fleet of more than 700 cars, lorries or vans contains just six electric vehicles, the local authority confirmed this week.

In a statement issued to The Corkman, the six vehicles within the fleet of Cork County Council comprise three different vehicle types. “Two of these are electric sweepers, Cork County Council is the first Local Authority in Ireland to purchase this type of electric sweeper,” the statement said.

"The technology in electric vehicles is emerging and Cork County Council is being prudent in its investment strategy to ensure that the best value for money.

"It should be noted that electric vehicles will not be the only solution to the reduction in carbon emissions, alternative fuels and changes to the existing fuel mixes will also have a significant impact on the path to reducing emissions.

“As the technology around alternative fuels and electric vehicles continue to develop the council will continue to develop and refine its procurement and replacement strategies to meet the requirements for emissions reductions.”

The confirmation follows a report earlier this week which revealed a low take up of electric vehicles by Ireland’s local authorities.

That’s despite directions from Government that the public sector is to lead by example in adopting environmentally responsible and climate-safe practices.

Cork City Council has 76 electric vehicles in its fleet.

A survey shows just one council making good progress. Fingal County Council has electrified 60 out of its fleet of 190 vehicles, a 32pc switch rate.

Galway City Council and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council are also doing reasonably well with 22pc and 21pc of their fleet now comprised of EVs respectively.

Of the other 18 local authorities that responded to the survey, however, all had less than 10pc of their fleet electrified.

Fifteen had switched 5pc or less of their fleet to electric and three, Longford, Carlow and Limerick City and County, had no EVs.

The survey was carried out by private company Geotab, which has reasons for being interested in how fleet electrification is progressing.

It runs fleet management software and telematics, which track how, where and for how long vehicles are in use.

Geotab’s Ireland and UK representative David Savage said one of the reasons local authorities were slow to switch to EVs may be uncertainty over whether an electric vehicle would suit the particular tasks, distances or regions staff had to cover.

“Having good data allows for better, more informed decision making and removes the element of doubt,” Mr Savage said.

As it turns out, most of the local authorities that responded to his company’s survey are using telematics on most of their fleet so other factors are hindering the move to electric.

“Cost, or a lack of strategic vision, would appear to be the primary factor holding most local authorities back, but Fingal County Council’s adoption highlights that it is possible,” Mr Savage said.

He pointed to a recent Geotab study which compared the operating cost and environmental impact of a range of petrol and diesel light commercial vehicles with their electric equivalents.