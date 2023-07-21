Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey to take up role as head of Greyhound Racing Ireland

Tim Lucey, newly appointed CEO of Rásaíocht Con Éireann/Greyhound Racing Ireland, is the current chief executive of Cork County Council. He will take up his new role in November.

There are 14 greyhound racing tracks in the Republic of Ireland and two additional tracks in Northern Ireland which operate under the auspices of Rásaíocht Con Éireann (Greyhound Racing Ireland).

Mr. Lucey has been Chief Executive of Cork County Council since 2014. During his 40-year career in Local Government, he also has served as Manager of Cork City Council (2010-2014),

In a statement issued on behalf of the greyhound racing body, Mr Lucey was described as ‘an experienced Chief Executive, having served the last 9 years as Chief Executive of Cork County Council after progressing from a 4-year period in the same role at Cork City Council. He previously held the position of assistant County Manager (for North Cork) and Head Of Corporate Affairs for Cork County Council.

“The native of Bandon in County Cork, who will assume his new CEO role in November 2023, has led transformational change in the Local Government sector with a focus on investment in corporate development, commercial thinking and supporting the importance of rural, community, and cultural aspects of Ireland's fabric, while at the same time securing significant investment in infrastructure, urban and business growth.”

Mr Lucey is a member of the Institute of Directors and a member of the Board of the Institute of Public Administration (IPA), the Local Government Management Agency and Promoting Cork Ltd, and has extensive qualifications in accountancy, company direction and business.

“I am honoured to accept the position of CEO and I am very much looking forward to working with the Board of Directors and staff of RCÉ and the vibrant greyhound community across Ireland,” said Mr Lucey

“I am committed to using my extensive experience in corporate leadership and management, crisis management, communications and stakeholder engagement in complex multi-sectoral environments to further develop a commercial greyhound racing industry built on a high-quality entertainment, consumer-focused product, which meets the highest international regulatory and welfare standards.”

Frank Nyhan, Chairperson of the Board of Rasaíocht Con Éirean (RCÉ), described Mr. Lucey as a ‘tremendously experienced leader’. “We are delighted to announce that he will be joining our organisation.”

“John Tuohey will remain as interim CEO until Tim takes up his new position and RCÉ would like to acknowledge and thank John for his contribution during this transition,” said Mr. Nyhan.

According to John Tuohey, Interim CEO of RCÉ, the body would ‘greatly benefit from Tim’s wealth of experience in corporate and financial governance and his management of Ireland’s largest local authority by area’.

RCÉ is a commercial semi-state body responsible for the control and development of the greyhound industry in the Republic of Ireland. GRI has licensed a total of 14 tracks in the Republic, of which nine are owned and controlled by the organisation. The remainder are owned and operated by private enterprise. There are also a further two privately owned stadia in Northern Ireland.