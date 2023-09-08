Cork councils share unexpected Autumn windfall of €11.5m

A review of the allocation of Government funds to local authorities has led to an unexpected windfall for both Cork County and Cork City Councils, Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed.

Under the review, Cork County Council is to receive a little over €10m while the allocation for Cork City Council is €1.5m additional funding.

The increase in funding comes from the review of what is called the ‘Baseline’, which is the minimum amount each authority receives from the Local Property Tax collected each year. This is supplemented by the Government each year when the local authority’s income is lower than its baseline.

The additional top up allocation of €75.4m brings to €428.4m the total which has been allocated to the local authorities this year by the Government under the Local Property Tax allocation.

Previously Cork County Council had received €8.402m and the extra allocation of €10.502m brings the total for that local authority to €18.904m. Cork City Council;s allocation was €9.968m originally, but this been brought up to €11.198m by a top up of €1.5m.

Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien TD said the additional funding would be very useful at a time when many authorities are under considerable financial strain.

"Local Authorities play an integral role in the delivery of services to our citizens,” said the Minister.

“I am aware of the growing challenges faced by local authorities due to the increase in demand for services and the growing cost of providing these.

"This significant increase in funding should go a long way towards easing the pressure on the sector.

“Since 2020 I have been committed to a review of the baseline funding of local authorities and I established a working group earlier this year to examine the issue. I am pleased to announce that today’s funding has been guided by the review that has taken place and the recommendations of the working group.”

According to Minister Kieran O’Donnell, the west Limerick TD, the review followed a consultation by a working group which included members of local authorities. "The increase in allocations reflects the importance of the work that local authorities do, which I see for myself as I visit and meet with Councillors across the country.”

Every local authority is entitled to receive a minimum amount of funding from the local retention of LPT - known as baseline funding. Equalisation is the process that ensures that all LPT allocations are funded up to this baseline. The baseline is made up of a combination of LPT yield and, where necessary, funding from the Exchequer. It is important that all local authorities receive at least this baseline level of funding to help ensure they can deliver adequate levels of service, as there are variances across the country in terms of LPT yield.

A working group, with representation from the local government sector, was set up earlier this year to review the allocation of baseline funding. The work of this group has concluded, with recommendations that baseline funding should be distributed in line with:

population

area

deprivation levels

local authority income raising capacity

national policy priorities

The review identified that the baseline funding of some local authorities needed adjustment according to the criteria recommended by the working group. Therefore some authorities will see a greater increase in funding than others.

However, all 31 local authorities will see their baseline funding increase by a minimum of €1.5m in 2024. As well as assisting local authorities to meet the costs of providing essential services, ensuring a minimum increase in baseline funding to each local authority enables a level of flexibility and discretion for each authority to address local resource demands arising from the delivery of priority Government initiatives.