Cork councils get €11m for derelict site grants

A building on Mallow's main street which has lain empty for several years has recently been boarded up.

AS part of a Government initiative to end dereliction in towns and cities throughout Ireland, Cork County Council has been allocated €5m from a national fund of €150m while the City Council will receive €6m.

Nationwide, local councils say they have identified projects that would generate up to 4,850 residential units.

According to the initial Census results from 2022, there are well over 170,000 vacant or derelict properties across the country with more than 16,000 such properties in County Cork

When suitable properties are identified within a community, a grant will be provided covering 100% of the acquisition costs. The Government says the fund will work in tandem with several existing schemes to tackle vacancy and dereliction.

According to Revenue figures released in June 2022, at least 7,000 homes in Cork city and county were classed as vacant properties - with almost half lying empty for 12 months or more at the time of the report.

These figures indicate that across Cork for every 1,000 inhabitants, there are at least 77 empty properties.

Tánaiste, Micheál Martin said: “When it comes to housing, supply, supply, supply is the answer, and we need more supply of every type of housing. Despite the challenges, we are making real progress under Housing for All and building more social, affordable and cost rental homes.

“To further increase the supply of new homes we need a strong labour force, and we have developed a new Action Plan to promote construction as an attractive career for young people, and to ensure increased capability and capacity in our construction sector.”

On top of the new fund, there’s also been a major increase in the construction and planning of new homes when compared to last year. A total of 6,716 new homes have been completed in the first three months of 2023 - a 20% increase from last year.

Construction has started on a further 12,987 new homes in the first five months of this year and planning applications have been approved for 11,659 homes in Q1 - a 7% and 37.8% increase on last year respectively.