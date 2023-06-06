Cork councillors’ concern that partial greenway could threaten M20 project

Concern was expressed by councillors that the Patrickswell to Charleville greenway proposal might take precedence over the overall M/N20 project and lessen its green credentials.

A proposal to establish a greenway from Patrickswell in County Limerick to extend to Charleville in Cork which could use an old railway line between the two communities met with a questioning response from councillors attending the monthly meeting of Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council on Friday.

The proposal which has come from Transport Infrastructure Ireland and is being managed now by Limerick County Council appeared to have blind-sided the north Cork councillors when the proposal was raised at Friday’s meeting.

The initial stages of the project were outlined to councillors at the meeting as they were told that tenders were being invited for a consultant to come on board to run a consultation process on the project from the route selection stage through to its final design.

While welcoming the idea of a greenway in principle, the north Cork councillors expressed concern about the idea that this project might put the much larger M/N20 Cork to Limerick motorway project on the long finger and incredulity was also expressed about the idea of progressing with a greenway when Mallow and, now, Charleville are seeking relief roads.

Cllr John Paul O’ Shea asked why the Patrickswell-Charleville Greenway proposal was being developed independently and in advance of the M/20 which also incorporates a greenway. The official from the Cork National Roads Office explained that a strategic assessment carried out by TII had determined that the Patrickswell to Charleville greenway element should be separated from the overall project so that it could be carried out independently, in advance or in tandem, with the M/N20 project.

"On the broad spectrum I think we need to be very careful – and I’m not saying it is the case – but why is Charleville to Patrickswell getting precedence over Charleville to Cork,” said Cllr. O’Shea.

"We need to stress to the County Council, and particularly at the district, how important the one from Charleville to Cork is to us and if it (the Patrickswell to Charleville greenway) is being proceeded with as part of the Cork to Limerick project that’s fine, but I think we need to mark their card, mark TII’s card, because taking it in sections is fine but we need to stress there’s an absolute need to progress the Charleville to Cork Greenway project as well.”

Cllr O’Shea said he was slightly worried about ‘cherry-picking one area over the other area and then, in two years time, when the feasibility study is complete, they might say it’s not feasible and we end up with no greenway’.

He said that while the councillors would be happy to approve of a Section 85 request, which would result in Cork County Council ceding some of its authority to Limerick for the purposes of this project, that the Mid West National Roads Office should be informed of the concerns of councillors and their reluctance to see any reduction in the priority of the Charleville to Cork greenway.

Fianna Fáil’s Cllr Gearóid Murphy said he shared the concerns expressed by his Fine Gael counterpart. “To be honest this is quite a surprising development as we hadn’t really any kind of notice of it and I’m a little concerned that the green element of the project, which is integral to the road project would be separated from the wider project.”

He said that if the greenway were built in advance and independently of the road that it could possibly lessen the ‘green’ element of the road project and added that he would of course welcome a greenway from Charleville to Limerick.

"I certainly would have concerns about the M/N20 project on a wider basis because, we must remember, at no point is the M/N20 project safe until it’s funded.

"Until it’s funded we need to rely on the commitment over multiple governments and, for that reason, I believe the green element should be tied to the overall road project.”

Other councillors chimed in with their concerns and it was decided that the councillors would not make a decision until the matter was discussed at the next full Council meeting on June 12.