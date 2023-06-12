Cork councillors call for immediate action to avoid strike action by retained fire-fighters

Councillor Danielle Twomey - ‘All fire-fighters are asking for is a fair salary for a difficult job’

Mallow Fire Station (above) will be closed on Tuesday Thursday and Saturday, with cover provided from Charleville, if there is an escalation of industrial action by retained fire-fighters. Charleville Fire Station will then close on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with cover provided from M allow and Kanturk.

CORK County councillors have called on Government Ministers to take immediate action to prevent the escalation of industrial action being taken by retained fire-fighters in relation of pay and conditions.

The issue was raised at Monday’s full meeting of the local authority in motions tabled by Cllrs Danielle Twomey (SF) and Ian Doyle (FF), that received the full backing of their council colleagues.

Last week the around 2,000 SIPTU members working as retained fire-fighters at more than 200 fire stations across the country began a week of work-to rule industrial action, which the union said was being taken to ensure the implementation of a Governmental report to resolve what it said was “a recruitment and retention crises that threatens to collapse this essential and life-saving community resource.”

The twin motions came up for discussion just hours before the action was due to escalate at midnight on Monday, resulting in the temporary closure of stations manned by retained fire-fighters on selected days this week across Cork County.

In her motion Cllr Twomey called on the Ministers for Local Government and Public Expenditure, Darragh O’Brien and Paschal Donohoe, to “provide the funding necessary to sustain and enhance the (retained) service now for future generations”.

Cllr Twomey said the current pay rate for a retained fire-fighters, which she said equated to 99 cents per-hour, did not reflect their commitment to the communities they serve.

“The role of a retained fire-fighter must no longer be seen as a hobby, but a professional role that deserves decent pay and a decent work/life balance. All they are asking for is a fair salary for a difficult job, the very least they should be entitled to,” said Cllr Twomey.

She called on the local authority to write to the Minister’s on behalf of its members imploring to “do what needs to be done to give these people what they deserve.”

“There must be engagement with the union and relevant bodies to avoid an escalation of industrial action and a financial package brought forward giving better pay and condition for current and future members of the service,” said Cllr Twomey.

Cllr Doyle said it was clear that, despite continuing efforts by the council to recruit new retained fire-fighters, pay and working conditions continued to be a major stumbling block.

“In many instances, retained fire-fighters are the first responders at the scene of an emergency and it is incredible that their pay does not reflect that,” said Cllr Doyle.

He pointed out that unless immediate action was taken to prevent the escalation of industrial action as of midnight on Monday the Mallow and Kanturk fire stations would be closed on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with cover from Charleville. The Charleville station would then be closed on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, with cover provided from Mallow and Kanturk.

This situation will be mirrored at first stations in areas across the county .

“This is a very serious situation and the fire-fighters operating these stations do not want to be in this position. I cannot emphasise how much the county depends on retained fire-fighters, so I am urging the Ministers involved to find a speedy resolution to this issue in order to maintain the vital service these fire-fighters provide to our communities,” he added.

Cllr Gearoid Murphy (FG) said it was “clear that the level of commitment to the job fell far above what retained fire-fighters are currently paid”.

Cllr Liam Madden (FG) pointed out that over the last five-years 222 retained fire-fighter had retired and further 495 had left the service.

“People need to ask why they are leaving the service in these numbers? Talks must take place immediately to resolve this issue to avoid the serious implications of an all-out strike,” said Cllr Madden.

Cllr Cathal Rasmussen (Lab) said one of the main reasons his brother-in-law had recently left the service was because he was unable to get time off because of staff shortages.

“At the end of the day to get more people into the service wages and conditions must improve. We have been able to find millions of Euros overt h past 18-months to give to communities and organisations. Surely our retained fire-fighters deserve a lot better than the treatment they have been getting,” said Cllr Rasmussen.

“I am appealing to the Ministers to get this sorted now,” he added.

The Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) requested the council officials write to the Minister’s immediately following Monday’s meeting, given the midnight deadline for the escalation of industrial action by fire-fighters.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, moved to reassure the public that a code of practise is in place to ensure that all emergency calls involving a life-threatening situation would be responded to around the clock.