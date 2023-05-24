Cork councillors back delay on review of EU nitrates derogation

The motion sought a delay in a review of the EU nitrates derogation for Irish farmers. This allows Irish farmers to use 250 kg per hectare of organic nitrogen (manure) on farm land annually.

Elected members of Cork County Council backed overwhelmingly a proposal seeking a delay in the review of the implementation of the EU Nitrates Directive in Ireland as it could have a detrimental impact on farming at a meeting of the local authority this week.

The motion, proposed by Cllr Eileen Lynch of Fine Gael, urged the Ministers for Agriculture and Housing to make all efforts to ensure that the current nitrates derogation would be maintained for Irish farmers.

“Ireland is one of three EU countries to have a derogation in relation to nitrates but we are also the only predominantly grass based system of farming in the EU,” said Cllr Lynch.

“Essentially the Minsiter for Agriculture has agreed with the European Commission that an interim review of the Nitrates Action Programme would take place in 2023.

“It would mean that Ireland would default to maximum limit under the derogation of 220KG/N/HA down from 250KG/N/HA from January 2024.

“We need the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for housing to revisit this with the EU Commission and delay the implementation of this decision,” said Cllr Lynch, who pointed out that the implementation of the Nitrates Directive was under the remit of the Minister for Housing even though it was an agricultural matter.

While a significant majority of councillors were in favour of Cllr Lynch’s motion, Cllr Alan O’Connor of the Green Party said that the ‘ultimate cause for the reassessment of the derogation was water quality’.

“The EPA’s 2016-21 report from last year stated that water quality in Ireland has further declined and while improvements are being made in some areas, these are being offset by declines in water quality elsewhere,” he said.

“The decline appears to be longterm as well - we had 500 pristine water bodies in the 1980s and now it’s down to 20 as of 2019.

“In terms of those factors affecting water quality, there are many, the EPA also says that agriculture is the most common pressure affecting water quality and a significant response is required from that sector to reduce its impact.

“Since 2013, it says, nitrogen emissions have increased as both cattle numbers and fertiliser use have increased.”

Cllr Liam Quaide, an independent councillor, said that he was ‘very much opposed’ to the motion which he said was ‘seriously at odds with climate and biodiversity action’.

“The nitrates derogation essentially means allowing thousands of farmers to use more nitrogen than the land can safely absorb and chemical nitrogen is a serious toxin and its impact on water quality in rivers, lakes and estuaries is borne out in EPA reports.”

Cllr John O’Sullivan countered the assertion by the Independent councillor and said that the nitrates derogaion was concerned with organic nitrogen - ie produced in manure - rather than chemical nitrogen as produced by fertiliser.

“This isn’t about chemical nitrogen, this is about organic nitrogen,” he said. “Chemical nitrogen is a totally different matter and it shouldn’t enter into this discussion.”

The motion, with minor amendments, was backed by a large majority of councillors.