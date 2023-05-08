Cork councillor furious that key hurling match was not shown live on TV

Cllr Bernard Moynihan - ‘disgrace beyond belief’ that Cork Vs Tipperary game was not shown live, while King Charles III Coronation ceremony was

A FURIOUS Cork County Councillor has slammed RTÉ for not showing the Cork vs Tipperary hurling match live, while broadcasting footage of King Charles III coronation ceremony.

Duhallow-based Cllr Bernard Moynihan (FF) said it was a “disgrace beyond belief” that the national broadcaster had screened the Coronation, while “genuine GAA fans” had been forced to shell out €12 to live stream last Saturday’s all-important championship clash.

“It’s absolute madness that the very people who line pitches, collect at gates and train teams, all for the love of the sport, were not able to watch the match live on television,” fumed Cllr Moynihan.

“The fact that RTÉ broadcast four hours of the Coronation, was a disgrace beyond belief. I am not alone in this. I have received numerous calls from furious constituents about this – not a single one of whom had the slighted interest in the Coronation,” he added.

Cllr Moynihan said the situation was particularly hard on elderly people living in rural areas who may not have access to broadband or may not be able to use phones or mobile devices to live stream matches.

“On top of that, many people simply cannot afford to pay for the cost of matches that should be shown live on TV from their pensions,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“This is not just about finances. It is also a mental health issue for older people who may be unable to travel to a match and rely on the television. In my view, denying them access to these games is a form of abuse as they look forward to the Saturday matches, which keep them connected with the outside world,” he added.

While RTÉ bore the brunt of Cllr Moynihan’s anger, the GAA did not escape his wrath.

“The GAA has been funded through sports grants to the tune of millions of Euro by taxpayers, ironically the very people who pay their TV licences and by doing so have every right to expect to watch iconic sporting events on the television,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“In my opinion the GAA have commercialised Gaelic games, to the very detriment of grassroots fans who have been the backbone of the association. The unfairness of this whole situation needs to be called out and remedied to ensure that people have full access to what is, after all, our national sport,” he added.