Cork council to consult TII over Gaeltacht signage for N22 bypass

The Gaeltacht Mhúscraí cimmunity co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, is seeking signage such as this for Gaeltacht na nDéise on the N25 for the N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne.

Signage on the N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne indicating Gaeltacht Mhúscraí has been sought by a local co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúsraí.

Cork County Council will consult the national roads body, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, over the appropriate signage to inform drivers they are approaching a Gaeltacht region while travelling on the new €300m N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne.

A local Gaeltacht Mhúscraí co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí (CFM), and tourism providers and a cultural centre, have voiced their dismay at the decision of the Council not to erect signage for the Cork Irish speaking community on the N22 bypass similar to that which was erected with TII approval giving directions to the Waterford Gaeltacht on the N25. The signage for ‘Gaeltacht na nDéise’ also includes symbols indicating the facilities and attractions located in the Gaeltacht region.

According to Niall Lucey, the proprietor of Gougane Barra Hotel and chairman of the Tourism Action Group established by the Comharchumann, one of the main problems people have as they drive on the roads is to find where was Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and how to get there. “Another issue which troubles people is to find out is in the region,” he said. “It would be very good if there were symbols on the signs to indicate what was available – restaurants, accommodation, cultural attractions and the like.”

Liadh Ní Riada, the director of the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne, said that if the Cork County Council did not heed local demands, then a protest would have to be organised. “We’re not going to stand back and accept this – why would we when other regions are getting appropriate signage, all we’re looking for is the same treatment.”

Cork County Council defended their decision last week, saying they were adhering to guidelines from the Department of Transport and TII. In a statement, the Council said it would erect two ‘An Ghaeltacht’ signs, one on the western approach and the other on the eastern approach, which would be in compliance with the Department of Transport’s Traffic Signs manual.

"Two such signs in total, one sign will be located at Lissacressig on the dual carriageway facing oncoming westbound traffic and the 2nd sign will be located immediately on the Cork side of the County Bounds facing oncoming eastbound traffic.

"In addition to the An Gaeltacht Sign above, the Advanced Directional Signage and the brown coloured Bypassed Town and Village Signage will inform and direct road users to the next significant towns and villages approaching both junctions within the Gaeltacht on the N22.

"Cork County Council have endeavoured to answer all signage queries regarding the Gaeltacht to date from various stakeholders,” a Council spokesperson said in a statement issued to The Corkman.

“Cork County Council and TII have thoroughly reviewed the signage design as part of the design approval process.”

The authority has, for the first time, responded to the complaints that the Cork Gaeltacht community wasn’t being treated in the same way as the Waterford Gaeltacht region was by saying it would be seeking advice from the TII on the matter.

"Cork County Council have reverted to TII for comment on the erection of Gaeltacht na nDéise signs that you have referenced in Co. Waterford and await a response,” the spokesperson said.

According to a response from Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, the signage proposed by Cork County Council for Gaeltacht Mhúscraí is not suitable and is very disappointing given that the CFM had put its proposals to the Council at the beginning of the project in 2021.

Their main demand is for signage indicating the Múscraí Gaeltacht on the N22 bypass similar to that on the N25 route from Cork to Waterford indicating Gaeltacht na nDéise (the Waterford Gaeltacht).

“The N25 by-passes Gaeltacht na nDéise, and Waterford Council Council saw fit to erect two signs indicating Gaeltacht na nDéise,” said Comharchumann manager Caroline Ní Nualláin.

“Since there is a precedent set in County Waterford we do not understand why signage cannot be included on a similar national road, the N22.”

The Comharchumann also wants all the villages in the Múscraí Gaeltacht to be indicated on signage on the N22 bypass when it opens fully later this year.

A response has been sought from TII by The Corkman regarding the issues raised by Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí but there has been no response.