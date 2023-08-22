Cork council suggests it may not support Youghal Ironman event in 2024 following tragedy

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Cork County Council appeared to distance itself from the organisation of the Ironman event in Youghal in which two participants lost their lives following medical emergencies while taking part in the swimming element of the competition.

Brendan Wall (44), from Co Meath, and Ivan Chittenden (65), from Toronto in Canada, died after getting into difficulty during the swim section of the event.

In the statement, the authority says that it will only consider whether it will continue to sponsor the event in 2024 following receipt and consideration of a report on how the race was carried out.

The statement comes amid a growing controversy following confirmation in media reports that Triathlon Ireland had refused to sanction the Youghal event because of ‘adverse conditions’ on the day.

According to the Triathlon Ireland statement published in Tuesday’s edition of the Irish Examiner, technical officials from the organisation attened before the start of the race to review conditions and carry out a water safety assessment.

"Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.

“As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment, only to state Triathlon Ireland will provide any assistance the authorities require.”

In the statement published by Cork County Council on Tuesday, the authority stipulates that while it supported the Ironman event in Youghal in 2022, this year and ‘currently planned for 2024’, the event was owned by Ironman.

"As part of this arrangement, Ironman is the owner of the Event which comprises the races, IRONkids, IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, and the IRONMAN full-distance triathlon,” the statement reads.

“In terms of Event responsibility, Ironman has sole responsibility for the management and co-ordination of the Event, this responsibility includes to run the Event with due care, skill and attention.

“The responsibility of Ironman extends to providing all Race-related equipment, supplies, personnel (including volunteers and a local Race Director), training of personnel (including volunteers), Racecourse set-up, route determination and design and all other technical and operational aspects of the Race.

"As Host Sponsor, the responsibilities of Cork County Council are limited to the following supports:

the organisation of road closure permits

the use by IRONMAN of certain Council facilities in Youghal (buildings, car park, public areas)

the provision of extended cleansing operations, the provision of waste collection, utilities (water and electricity) and storage areas.

“Cork County Council does not have any responsibility for the management and operation of the Event and any decisions related to the Races proceeding, nor indeed the different elements of the individual Races.

“Cork County Council recognises that the fatalities may be the subject of a Coroner’s Inquest and is seeking a full account of the Event from IRONMAN.

"The Council will determine its future position as Host Sponsor once it is in receipt of and has considered same.

“In the meantime, Cork County Council will not be commenting further on the matter and we offer our sincerest condolences again to the families and friends of Mr. Brendan Wall and Mr. Ivan Chittenden.”