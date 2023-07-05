Cork council defends planned signage proposed for Gaeltacht Mhúscraí on N22 bypass

The signage proposed by Cork County Council and TII for the N22 bypass. INSET: The sign indicating a Gaeltacht area

The Gaeltacht Mhúscraí cimmunity co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, is seeking signage such as this for Gaeltacht na nDéise on the N25 for the N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne.

CORK County Council has responded to demands by the Múscraí Gaeltacht co-operative for proper signage for the mid Cork Irish speaking community by defending the signage which it proposes to erect.

In a statement the Council said that all signage on the ‘national route’ would have to adhere to requirements set out by the Department of Transport and TII.

“Cork County Council can confirm that information signage clearly indicating the whereabouts and attractions of Baile Mhúirne and Baile Mhic Íre and the location of Gaeltacht Mhúscraí will be visible from the new N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne scheme following completion.

“These signs have been designed in accordance with the current Department of Transport Traffic Signs Manual and approved on that basis.

“All signage on National Routes must adhere to requirements as set out by Department of Transport and TII.”

Cork County Council did not comment, however, regarding the demands from Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, the Gaeltacht co-operative which has been working on this issue since 2021, and has been liaising with N22 Project Team as well as consulting locally and with national organisations.

According to a response from the Comharchumann, the suggested signage for Gaeltacht Mhúscraí was not suitable.

The main demand was for signage indicating the Múscraí Gaeltacht on the N22 bypass similar to that on the N25 route from Cork to Waterford indicating Gaeltacht na nDéise (the Waterford Gaeltacht).

“The N25 by-passes Gaeltacht na nDéise, and Waterford Council Council saw fit to erect two signs indicating Gaeltacht na nDéise,” said Comharchumann manager Caroline Ní Nualláin.

“Since there is a precedent set in County Waterford we do not understand why similiar signage cannot be included on a similar national road, the N22.”

The Comharchumann also wants all the villages in the Múscraí Gaeltacht to be indicated on signage on the N22 bypass when it opens fully in October this year.

“There will be signs to two of the six villages that constitute Gaeltacht Mhúscraí but people will have to interpret that these villages are in the Gaeltacht.

“All Gaeltacht areas are recognised as official areas with geographical boundaries.

“The Cork (Múscraí) Gaeltacht is officially recognised on the Explore Cork App.

“Yet if people want to visit the Cork Gaeltacht there will not be a single sign anywhere, until they are on the new N22 By-Pass.

“Then, travelling at 100km per hour they will pass a sign that says, An Ghaeltacht – Múscraí, and nothing more - there will be no directional sign on where to exit.

“It is not unlike a sign that indicates the name of a river!”

Local tourism interests from Múscraí are expressing their concerns through the Comharchumann and directly to Cork County Council on what they describe as ‘a u-turn’.