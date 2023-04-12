Cork Council chief Tim Lucey’s terse response to Housing Minister’s ‘get its finger out’ Dáil jibe

Local authority had sought Extra funding for vacant homes officers before but weren’t told of latest scheme

The story in The Corkman edition of March 16 which referred to the Dáil report in which Housing Minister of State Kieran O'Donnell had said Cork County Council should 'get its finger out' to apply for funding for additional Vacant Homes Officers.

CORK County Council Chief Executive Tim Lucey has issued a terse response to Housing Minister Kieran O’Donnell following a Dáil exchange in which the Minister for State told a Cork East TD that the Council should ‘get its finger out’ to apply for funding for additional Vacant Homes Officers.

Mr Lucey asked for the response he had issued to the Department of Housing to be noted in the minutes of this week’s holding on Tuesday of the Cork Council meeting during the ‘Any Other Business’ section. He had circulated a brief to councillors earlier that morning containing a letter to the Department as well as an explanation of the Council’s position.

In a letter sent to Graham Doyle, Secretary General of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH), Cork County Council referred to Minister O’Donnell’s contributions to the Dáil debates on January 26 and March 9, when the ‘get your finger out’ comment was made in response to a question from Cohrrk East TD David Stanton.

“Council notes that in response to questions on the matter of the number of Vacant Homes Officers funded for each Local Authority, that the Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage indicated as follows:

a) That Local Authorities can make applications for additional Vacant Homes Officers.

b) That a business case should be submitted to support such applications and the Department is awaiting such requests

c) That funding is available from Government to fund the appointment of additional Vacant Homes Officers where the business case is made and supported by the Government.

“Cork County Council is active in addressing vacancy and is inded participating with the Department’s Vacant Homes Unit in a pilot on mapping of vacant homes and in the development of guidelines for local authorities on the CPO process.

“Council notes that at no time was there any official notification by way of Departmental Circular Letter on additional funding, or an application process for funding, towards the employment of additional Vacant Homes Officers/resources to support work in this area.

“On behalf of Council, I would therefore like to receive clarity on the position, particularly on the three matters above raised.”

The letter was signed by Mairéad Lucey, the Council’s Meetings Administrator.

In a letter to councillors accompanying the copy of the letter to the Housing Department, the Council said that it had applied on repeated occasions for additional funding for vacant homes officers.

“In 2019 this Council wrote to the DHLGH seeking an additional €200,000 over a two year period to assist with the recruitment of two additional Vacant Homes Officers.

“In response, Council was advised by the DHLGH that no additional funding was available for local authority Vacant Homes Officers.”

The letter further explains how on previous occasions that the DHLGH has issued circular letters to advise of the availability of additional funding in this area. In 2022, for instance, when the Croí Cónaithe scheme was launched, the Council was advised by circular letter from the Department that between €60,000 and €180,000 was available, depending on activity on the scheme. The Council is confident of securing maximum funding given that there have been in excess of 170 applications under the scheme and more are expected.

The letter set out how the Council has, from its own resources, committed five whole time equivalent staff across different specifications towards working on vacancy.

The letter advised that the Council submitted last week a business case seeking funding of €1,o54,245 for 11 workers for the Property Activiation Unit and 7 officers for the Housing Department.

It pointed out that the population of Cork, as per the 2022 Census was 358,898, was more than the combined populatios of Cavan, Roscommon, Sligo, Monaghan, Longford and Leitrim (367,568) and sought the support of Councillors in the progress of the application.