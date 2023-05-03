Cork Council CEO Tim Lucey claims vindication in dispute sparked by Minister’s ‘get the finger out’ remark on vacancy

CORK County Council’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Lucey has claimed that a letter from the Department of Housing vindicates its position on the availability of funding for vacant housing officers.

This follows a dispute over whether or not funding was available for officers to be recruited by local authorities.

The availability of such funding was the back drop from a remark in Dáil Éireann by Kieran O’Donnell, the Junior Minister for Housing, in response to a query from Cork East TD David Stanton asking why had Cork County Council received no funding to recruit vacant housing officers.

Minister O’Donnell responded that he had made enquiries himself on the issue. “Cork has yet to make that application,” he said. “It is important the Deputy goes back to that local authority. “We are awaiting these requests, which have not yet come in.”

When Deputy Stanton responded with incredulity, Minister O’Donnell went further.

“If they are complaining to Deputy Stanton that the resources are not in place and if he gets a commitment from the Government that the resources are there, then I am sorry but the local authority needs to get the finger out and make the application.”

In the latest twist to the controversy, Cork County Council officials sent a copy of the letter received from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) to each councillor following last week’s meeting of the authority.

The letter from the Council accompanying the Department’s letter highlighted one extract from the letter from the Department dated March 29.

“The Department is currently examinining the resources needed to enable local authorities to carry out the important work of activing vacant and derelict properties and engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform in this regard. On agreement of resourcing requirements, the Department will communicate with all local authorities.”

According to the letter sent by Council CEO Tim Lucey to elected members dated April 17, this extract ‘clearly shows that there was no fund in place, nor an application process for additional funding, for additional resources for local authorities’.

“This is the matter which was of most concern to this Council, in that the Council was wrongly presented in a particular light which was, and continues to be, damaging to its reputation on its commitment to this aspect of our business.

“In this regard I will again reiterate that we have applied considerable resources ourselves to the matter of addressing vacancy, have been specifically selected by the DHLGH to participate in a pilot measure to properly map and assess vacancy levels, and have been asked specifically to advise the DHLGH on their preparation of CPO (Compulsory Purchase Order) Guidance for local authorites.

“This clearly shows recognition for the work we are progressing, a matter which has never been alluded to by the DHLGH in this debate.

“As advised last week, despite no funding stream, nor application process being in place for additional resource support, we have made a request for a considerable uplift in staff numbers and funding support, and we await response to same.

“Members might again note the particular circumstances of Cork County.

“The population of Cork County as per the 2022 Census at 358,898 is equivalent to the combined population of the counties of Cavan, Roscommon, Sligo, Monaghan, Longford and Leitrim, which have a population of 367,568.

“Allied to that, the number of town settlements of Cork County is of an equivalent level.

“Members might note that this matter again received front page news on the Irish Examiner this morning, thus my wish to ensure that Members are kept informed.”

After the Dáil remarks were made, Cork County Council prepared a detailed application seeking funding of more than €1m for up to 18 additional staff to work on the housing issue, a significant proportion of whom would be focused on vacancy and dereliction.

The Corkman has reported previously that Cork County Council is failing to collect up to €100m annually from vacant and derelict site levies.