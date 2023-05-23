Cork conference to address gender gap within Irish politics

‘We are holding the conference to make politics more accessible, inclusive and safe for women’

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald will be among the guest speakers at Friday’s ‘Vote Her In’ Conference’ in Cork City Hall.

Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns will be among the guest speakers at Friday’s ‘Vote Her In’ Conference’ in Cork City Hall.

IN the lead up to next year’s local elections an event taking place in Cork this week will look at the role of women in Irish politics with a view to increasing female representation at both local and national level.

Organised by the advocacy body Women for Election, the national ‘Count Her In’ conference, will take place this Friday from 10.30am to 3.30pm in the concert space at Cork City Hall.

A non-partisan, non-governmental organisation, Women For Election strives to achieve full representation of a diversity of women within Irish politics, by providing the supports needed to inspire women to enter the political fray.

Friday’s conference will feature a series of panel discussions and speeches from a number of high-profile political figures including Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald TD, Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns, Labour leader Ivana Bacik and Minister of State Kieran O’Donnell.

It will also incorporate presentations by policy makers, business leaders, academics, students and representatives from a diverse range of social interest groups.

While there is still a year to go to the local elections in May of 2024, Women for Election CEO Caitriona Gleeson said it was important that females considering seeking a local authority seat get their campaigns underway as soon as possible.

“In the lead up to the elections, we are holding the conference to champion solutions to make politics more accessible, inclusive and safe for women across Ireland,” said Ms Gleeson.

She said the fact that the conference will have such an comprehensive line-up of speakers, combined with a large attendance from across the political divide, was testament to how seriously Irish society is taking gender equality in politics.

“2024 is our year to make a real change, a stamp on the Irish political system that proves to us that 50/50 gender equality isn’t just pipe dream. It can and will happen,” said Ms Gleeson.

She said the conference would showcase new innovations being launched by Women for Election, as well as creating spaces for dialogue and new thinking.

Among the innovations being launched at the event will be the Women for Election DataHub, curated by the Maynooth University-base All-Island research Observatory (AIRO).

AIRO director, Justin Gleeson, said the DataHub provides a comprehensive repository of statistical data telling the story of the history of Irish women in politics since 1918 and curated to provide people with “unparalleled insights into the state of gender equality within Irish politics”.

“For the first time this data has been gathered and centralised in one place, that is accessible to everyone. It will show the story of gender equality in Ireland and the amount of work still to do,” said Mr Gleeson.

“With this powerful tool at their fingertips people can make informed decisions, drive meaningful change and contribute to a more equitable future for all,” he added.

Speaking ahead of Fridays conference Cork City Council chief executive Ann Doherty said that across the country women are leaders in business, health, education, social services and community groups, making a “real difference” to their respective communities and wider civic life.

“We want to see these women, their passions and values reflected in our political decision making, as only one in four councillors in Irish local government are women,” said Ms Doherty.

“Cork City Council is delighted to be supporting this conference as we must all work together to help shape an environment where women, from all backgrounds, can thrive in politics,” she added.

For more information about the Count Her In conference and to register to attend visit www.womenforelection.ie.