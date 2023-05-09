Cork composer Peadar Ó Riada links with Ustad Wajahat Khan of India to explore musical links

Ustad Wajahat Khan and Peadar Ó Riada alongside other musicians explore the links between Irish and Indian traditional music in An Draighean, Peadar's home in Cúil Aodha, during the making of Continuing Trraditions, Dónal Ó Céilleachair's film.

Ustad Wajahat Khan, Kolkotha and London and musician and composer Peadar Ó Riada, from Cúil Aodha, explored the links between Irish and Indian traditional music in 'Continuing Traditions', a film directed by Macroom film-maker Dónal Ó Céilleachair and shown in the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne on Friday night.

BACK in 1976, when composer Peadar Ó Riada was a music student in UCC, he completed a thesis on the links between Irish and Indian traditional music.

Almost fifty years later, a film, in which Peadar features alongside one of India’s leading musicians, Ustad Wajahat Khan, a world renowned on the sarod, a traditional Indian instrument similar in shape to a bouzouki but far more complex with 22 strings and far larger in scale, was shown in the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Mhúirne at the weekend.

The film, Continuing Traditions, was directed by Macroom film-maker, Dónal Ó Céilleachair, the director of The Camino Voyage and other award-winning documentaries. Continuining Traditions has already a number of award at some of India’s leading film festivals.

The Ireland/India link had been alluded to by Peadar’s father, Seán Ó Riada, the composer of Mise Éire and the founder and driving force of Ceoltóirí Chualann which revolutionised Irish traditional music

During one of his ‘Musical Heritage’ programmes on RTÉ radio, Seán Ó Riada said: “‘Irish music is not merely not European, it is quite remote from it. It is indeed closer to some forms of Oriental music’ and ‘... it’s improvised ... very much like Indian rag.”

The link between the Irish and Indian music was explored at a commemoration held in Cúil Aodha in 1981 to mark the 10 year anniversary of Seán Ó Riada’s death. At that event mebers of Ustad Wajahat Khan’s family performed Indian music in the local hall, Áras Éamon Mac Suibhne, in the presence of the then President, Patrick J. Hillery, and Taoiseach, Charles Haughey alongside many other distinguished guests.

After that event Peadar corresponded with Ustad Wajahat Khan over the years but in recent years this correspondence intensified and they decided to meet up to explore the links between Irish and Indian music.

While bands such as The Beatles have used Indian music to add an extra dimension to their own work, this meeting up had no pre-ordained end point in mind and sought to see whether there was a way in which the two different traditional musics could work together in a genuine, mutually enriching way.

Dónal Ó Céilleachair heard of the work that was going on and asked if he could film what was happening in Peadar Ó Riada’s home, An Draighean/The Blackthorn, in Cúil Aodha.

Speaking after the screening on Friday, Ustad said he was initially reluctant to allow this as he feared the presence of the camera and the idea that this was ‘a production’ would be too instrusive on the process. But Dónal spoke with him and allayed his concerns.

Peadar told a story to explain the approach he and Ustad had to the exploration they were carrying out. “Back in 1969/1970, when my father was returning home through Dublin Airport, he was door-stepped by an RTÉ journalist, Liam Nolan, who asked him what did he think of the Beatles using Indian music on an album they had just issued at the time - Ravi Shankar was playing on it.

“The Beatles are only using the virility of Indian music to boost the virility of their own music,” was Seán Ó Riada’s withering response.

“We didn’t want to be like lots of people today, poaching bits of nice sounds from each other’s culture, which would put their own story ahead a bit at the expense of the other culutre” said Peadar.

“We wanted to be sure what what we were doing was real.”

The film illustrated the process of investigation and exploration between Peadar and Ustad, where they were trying to find out more about each other’s music while seeing what links existed.

According to Peadar, Irish traditional music like all wester music had been confined to rigid structures which limited their development while Indian music, Ustad said, was less restricted and more accommodating to individual creativity.

The exploration continued in the film - according to Ustad, the achievement of the director was to distill long conversations and rehearsal sessions into short excerpts which did much to tell the story effectively.

An initial visit lasting four days one year was followed by a much longer visit by Ustad the following year - this time he was joined by family members including his son and brother. Peadar was joined by other musicians, the uileann piper Mick O’Brien and the Oisín Morrison, an award winning harpist.

The second stay was aimed at developing a programme of music which would feature in a concert featuring the Irish and Indian musicians at last year’s Galway Arts Festival. This concert, in the appropriate venue of St Nicholas’ Church, named after oriental saint, Nicholas of Tyre (aka Santa Claus!) featured two sessions of music, one featuring the Indian musicians and the other starring the Irish group, to be followed by a session of both groups playing rags or sets of tunes they had devised together at Peadar’s house. A Rag is an piece of Indian music and the one featuring both Irish and Indian music was called Rag an Draighean, in honour of the place it first came together.

The result was mesmerising and beautiful and, luckily, was captured by Dónal Ó Céilleachair’s film, which was itself a stunning work of art. Continuing Traditions is expected to be shown in Ireland later this year.