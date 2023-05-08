Cork community wakes fallen hero Art Ó Laoghaire 250 years after his killing

Mary Jo Ní hÉalaithe, Niamh Ní hEalaithe, Ballyvouney; David Ó Ceallachair and Bridie De Búrca at the 250th Anniversary on the death of Art Ó Laoghaire in Carriganima. Picture John Tarrant

As part of the ceremonies to mark the killing of Art Ó Laoghaire by agents of the Sheriff Abraham Morris on May 4, 1773, the last ride of Art Ó Laoghaire through the village of Carriganima was re-enacted in the village on Sunday. In the role of Art Ó Laoghaire was Neall Corkery. Photo: John Tarrant

The weather seemed to be in tune with sombre tone of the commemoration over the weekend of the killing of Art Ó Laoghaire 250 years ago which included a Requiem Mass, a re-enactment of the last ride and a wake.

The rain teemed down as the events got underway on Thursday evening, the actual anniversary of the death of Art Ó Laoghaire, with the laying of a floral wreath at the memorial stone on the spot where Art Ó Laoghaire was mortally wounded as he rode through Carriganima on his way to his home in Raleigh near Macroom.

Art Ó Laoghaire was originally from near Tooms Bridge and his father had purchased a commission for him at the age of 15 in the army of the Austrio Hungarian Empress, Marie Therese, and he had fought with distinction in that army and returned to Ireland between campaigns when he met Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, herself a widow who was on holidays from Kerry at the home of her sister and her husband, near Macroom.

According to the lament, Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire, which Eibhlín composed when she arrived in Carriganima after Art’s horse returned riderless, to the house in Raleigh, she fell in love with the dashing cavalry officer from the moment she saw him on market day in Macroom.

The lament she composed is regarded as one of the most important pieces of poetry composed in Ireland or Britain in the 18th century. The 13 verse poem was handed down by word of mouth until almost a century later when a version was written down by the Irish language scholar, an tAthair Peadar Ó Laoghaire.

Eventually the version we know now was gathered together and published as a book by UCC Irish professor, the late Seán Ó Tuama, himself a renowned poet, in 1960.

It inspired a film version in the 1970s, directed by Bob Quinn and, also, it was the basis of an award winning book by poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Ghost in the Throat.

The poem has been set to music by composer Peadar Ó Riada for Cór Ban Chúil Aodha and they have performed it in Aras an Uachtaráin, around Ireland and in London.

On Sunday, following Mass at 3pm in Carriganima church, there was a re-enactment of that fateful last ride by Art Ó Laoghaire and that was followed by a wake in a local pub.