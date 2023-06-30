Cork community groups share €364k in support grants

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced the Community Support Grants this week.

COMMUNITY groups from throughout Cork received good news this week following the announcement of allocations totalling over €364k under the Community Support Fund by Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys and the Minister of State with Responsibility for Community Development, Joe O’Brien.

Grants ranging from €700 to up to €5,000 were announced for 153 community groups across County Cork.

“Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country,” said Minister Humphreys as she announced the grants.

“This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs with their energy costs, whether it’s the electricity bill, insurance costs or other overheads.

“While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area..

“I fully appreciate the fantastic work carried out by volunteers in communities across the country whether it’s the local Parish Hall Committee, the Development Association or the local Senior Citizens Group.

“These local committees work hard to make sure they can keep the lights on and run fantastic local services and events for young and old to enjoy.”

Among the groups to benefit were Kiskeam Development Association which received €3,500, Lombardstown Tennis Club which was also allocated €3,500, Coiste Bailte Shlachtmhara Chúil Aodha €1,000 and Freemount GAA Club which got €4,000.

The 2022 Community Support Fund was launched in November 2022 with funding of €10 million available. €100,000 of this funding was ring-fenced specifically to support Women’s Sheds.