Cork communities benefit from wind power's economic updraft: report

Communities such the Gaeltacht village of Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh have expressed concern about being 'surrounded' by wind farms, including this one at Cleanrath.

Over €7m has been paid by local wind farms in commercial rates alone to Cork County Council during 2022 while €430,000 was invested in various projects from community benefit funds set up to fulfil planning permission conditions, a new report has disclosed.

The Powering Cork report, published by Wind Energy Ireland, the umbrella group for Irish wind farms, outlines the positive impacts that wind energy has had across the county and was launched by Foreign Affairs and Defence minister Simon Coveney at an event in Ballincollig on Monday.

It comes as a number of communities in Cork are mounting resistance to the location of wind farms in the vicinity. Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh Development Committee/Coiste Forbartha has launched a legal action against An Bórd Pleanála following its overturning of a decision by Cork County Council to refuse planning permission for a seven turbine wind farm on the slopes overlooking Gougane Barra in the Músgraí Gaeltacht. Considerable opposition has also been expressed by the communities around the proposed wind farm on the slopes of Mushera near Ballinagree.

As he launched the report, Minister Coveney said it had never been more vital that we utilise our wind resources in Ireland to create renewable energy and ensure the security of our own energy supply.

"Alongside moving to greater energy independence, onshore and offshore wind present significant opportunities in Cork and across Ireland in job creation, investment in the local economy and rural and coastal community support. Cork’s growing wind sector can play a vital role in helping us to achieve our national renewable energy targets set out in the Climate Action Plan.”

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, said wind farms in Cork were creating jobs, supporting rural communities and investing in Cork’s economy.

"An enormous opportunity now exists for a whole new industrial sector to emerge in Cork – a wind energy sector which can benefit everyone.”

The key findings of the report include:

Wind farms in Cork paid approximately €7.2 million annually in commercial rates to Cork County Council in 2022

Cork communities received €437,000 in direct community benefit funding in 2020

Cork is increasingly a hub for major Irish and international wind energy companies

"Powering Cork tells the stories of the people, communities and businesses in Cork benefitting from the wind industry,” said Mr Cunniffe. The funds provided in rates help Cork County Council to provide vital public services.

"But the report also looks to the future, when offshore wind energy will be the key driver of Ireland’s economic strategy, and provide opportunities for harbours like Cork Harbour, Castletownbere and Bantry.”

Powering Cork tells some of the stories of the local jobs created for local people by the wind industry. John Lyons, Community Liaison Officer, proposed Ballinagree Wind Farm (north of Macroom) said: “My community liaison job allows me to combine my passion for community with my work.

"Since joining FuturEnergy Ireland I’ve spent 3 years meeting the community and building relationships. Building mutual trust which leads to successful outcomes for local people and the proposed wind farm is important to me.”

UCC graduate Sarah Hayes, who now works with Statkraft said:her job means she’s been able to put down roots in Cork.

"I have had endless opportunities to continue to learn and develop my career, working with talented people towards the common goal of a greener future.”

Powering Cork communities

Wind energy is supporting communities, voluntary organisations and schools across Cork.

Susan Morton of Ballyvourney Tidy Towns who developed a community sensory garden said the Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund had positively impacted the community. “

”We were able to do projects which we could not have afforded otherwise.

"This fund has supported us to create an inclusive, enjoyable space in our community which fosters social inclusion and physical and mental well-being.”

Timo Shinnors, Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Club said the support of the Castlepook Wind Farm Community Fund enabled the club to buy a timing system which allows it to run events that get local members out on their bikes.

"It also helps us support the development of mountain bike talent to compete on the world stage and bring competitors to beautiful Ballyhoura, from all over the country.”

The report was published as the next phase of wind farm development is being planned with ambitions to develop off-shore wind farms.

“Over the next 10 years Ireland will connect a new generation of offshorebwind farms, providing enormous amounts of clean energy to power homes,bfarms and businesses. Cork can be central to Ireland’s offshore wind energy sector,” said Wind Energy Ireland CEO, Mr. Cunniffe.

“Having both Irish indigenous companies and international companies, with long histories in renewable energy, choosing to be based in Cork and focusing on Irish renewables is a testament to the future opportunities which exist in in Cork.”