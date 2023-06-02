Cork City Sports director named as county’s Person of the Month for May

Cork City Sports began seventy years ago and is now ranked at Number 1 in Ireland and in the top 8% globally. The picture shows Darragh McElhinney on his way to winning the John Buckley Sports men's 3000m during the BAM Cork City Sports at Munster Technological University Athletics Stadium in Bishopstown, Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Pictured at the presentation of the Cork Person of the Month award for May were (left to right) Roger Russell, Metropole Hotel; Oonagh Buckley, Masterkabin; Joe Hartnett, Person of Month; Tina Quinn, AM O’Sullivan PR; Manus O’Callaghan, Awards Organiser. Picture: Tony O’Connell.

The work of Joe Hartnett to secure world ranking athletes to participate in the annual Cork City Sports meeting over several years was cited as the meeting director was awarded the Cork Person of the Month award for May this week.

At the presentation event this week in Cork’s Metropole Hotel, Mr. Hartnett’s role working with sports agents, athletes and administrators in European and World Athletics governing bodies was cited as one of the reasons the Cork City Sports meeting is now ranked as Ireland’s leading athletics event and among the top 8% in the world.

As a result of this work, the Cork City Sports meeting last year was accredited as part of the prestigious World Athletics Continental Tour, the first in the country to achieve this status.

The event has been running for more than 70 years and the next event is to take place in July 2024. The 2023 meet had to be cancelled as work is ongoing to resurface the Munster Technological University athletics track.

Mr Hartnett was a highly rated athlete in his younger years and is still ranked at Number 5 on the Irish all time list for the 3000m steeplechase. He was Irish Universities Champion also in the 3000m and represented Ireland on road and track from 1978 to 1985.

Joe Hartnett was a well known teacher at Social Stiofain Naofa and also helped transition the school into a College of Further Education (CSN).

Mr. Hartnett’s name will now go forward, with the other Persons of Month chosen this year, for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at an awards function to be held in January next.