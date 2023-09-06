Cork city library protests latest frontline in street politics

“Blighe ranted on absout immigrants and I had heard enough: I blew an air horn to drown out his words. Why? Simply because I don’t believe in free speech for far-right Sympathisers. They don’t deserve it.” Man in wheelchair rushed by Ireland First protesters

The Cork Rebels For Peace group were outside the library. It was addressed by speakers including Thomas Gould of Sinn Féin, Ted Tynan of the Workers Party and Trans activist, Saoirse Mackin.

The Ireland First protesters held their rally at the far end of the Grand Parade. They were addressed by Tommy Murphy, the chairman of the party which was registered earlier this year.

FOR many years, people complained that Ireland’s politics was dominated by the Civil War and that the Right v Left divide had no place in Ireland. This past weekend, in Cork, we got evidence that the battlefield between the opposing wings of the political spectrum has moved to Ireland, to Cork in fact.

I was in ‘No Man’s Land’ between two opposing protests outside the City Library on the Grand Parade. On one side, at the door, was a cordon of 100 or more people, some waving Rainbow flags of different hues and stripes, others with placards proclaiming their views or, simply, ‘Irish Writers Union’ and ‘Cork Says No’.

This group, a coalition of left wing, LGBTQ and other activists calling itself ‘Cork Rebels for Peace’, were at the library door to oppose the ‘Cork Says No’rally being organised by Ireland First, the country’s newest registered political party, which is led by Derek Blighe who was involved earlier this year in protests at a proposed accommodation centre in Fermoy for Ukrainian refugees. The reason this group was on the Grand Parade on Saturday was to protest its objection to the availability of what it calls ‘pornography’ in the library.

Pornography is a strong word to be thrown around. And it’s difficult to be clear about whether the material complained about is pornographic if the titles of the books are not being mentioned specifically by name.

I found that one of the books being protested about is ‘This Book Is Gay’ by Juno Dawson. Another title mentioned in despatches is ‘The Trans Teen Survival Guide’.

Last year it came to the attention of parents with children in the Junior Cert cycle and studying Social Personal Health Education that ‘This Book Is Gay’ was on the curriculum reading list.

Irish Independent columnist Sarah Carey said she wasn’t surprised why the book was removed from the reading list following complaints from some parents though she added that there was a difference between a book being on a Junior Cert reading list and being available in a public library. “The book was taken off the reading list because of its tone and language, which is both consciously informal – almost childish – and explicit,” she wrote.

There are drawings in the book which depict sexual acts such as oral and anal sex. In terms of style, they could be described as comic book drawings and a far cry from explicit material freely available on the internet on smart phones provided for children by their parents.

On the Grand Parade in Cork on Saturday afternoon, the two opposing groups, Ireland First and Cork Rebels for Peace, engaged in a struggle for the peoples’ attention.

Some people stood and watched as the Rebels sang songs such as ‘It Must Be Love’ by Madness and ‘Oh What A Beautiful Morning’ from Oklahoma, a song which could be an anthem after Lord Mayor Kieran McCarthy sang it when he was accosted by a protester the previous week who was objecting to the availability of what he described as offensive material in the library. The incident is currently under investigation by Gardaí.

The Ireland First group had a big ‘Cork Says No’ banner and also had singers who sang ‘The Fields of Athenry’. Speakers at the their protest included the party’s chairman, Tommy Murphy, who decried media and politicians in his comments. He claimed they were being depicted as ‘anti library’ and ‘anti immigrant’.

On the party’s website, the party, which describes itself as ‘centre right’ and ‘nationalist’ states that its policies include the deportation of immigrants who have entered the country illegally and while it stresses that it is not ‘anti-Trans’, it advocates for parents to be the sole educators of their children, particularly on ‘sensitive topics’ such as ‘sex education’ according to their own beliefs. “we believe that discussions on gender identity or TQ+ topics should not be pushed onto children in schools.”

The party also advocates policies such as neutrality and withdrawal from the EU. “Ireland should absolutely not use taxpayer funds to support any war, such as the situation in Ukraine,” it says on its website.

The website also opposes Government policies which attempt to counter climate change.

“Climate disasters predicted over the last 50 years have never happened and therefore the harsh climate laws enforced on us by our Government are completely unnecessary. We need to roll back on the destructive climate policies and abolish carbon tax.”

Returning to the protest and counterprotest in Cork on Saturday afternoon which saw the Cork Rebels For Peace congregate outside the library while the Ireland First Group gathered further down the pavement, between the entrance to the car park and the river.

Between the Ireland First group and the other group stood a number of Gardaí.

A man in a wheelchair skirted around the Gardaí and as the speaker began his address, blew an airhorn to drown the speech. A number of the Ireland First protesters rushed the man in the wheelchair and tried to take away his airhorn. The Gardaí intervened and arrested one of the protesters.

I spoke with the man in the wheelchair afterwards. The man who is from mid Cork asked that his name be witheld as there were ‘a lot of dangerous lunatics out there’.

He described going around the Gardaí to blow the air-horn as the Ireland First president Derek Blighe, who is based around Fermoy, began to speak.

“I decided to go to the “Ireland First’ ‘Cork Says No’ rally as these people do not represent me or most Cork people,” he said.

“Over the last year, members of this party have targeted public libraries and bookshops because they don’t want publications on LGBTQ+ topics being available to teenagers and young adults .

He was sharply critical of the actions of the protesters who rushed him. The video of the incident (filmed by one of the far-right protesters) has since been posted online.

“Blighe ranted on about immigrants and I had heard enough: I blew an air horn to drown out his words.

“Why? Simply because I don’t believe in free speech for far-right sympathisers. They don’t deserve it.

The protests continued following the incident. In front of the old Grand Parade Hotel, a group of men, many of them elderly, knelt on the hard concrete and prayed. There were occasional chants of ‘Kyrie Eleison’ and ‘Ave Maria’. When the prayers eventually finished, one of their number spoke into a microphone to thank the Ireland First group for their presence.

On the counter-protest side, a number of speakers addressed the crowd. Local politicians such as Thomas Gould, the Cork North Central SF TD and the Workers Party councillor, Ted Tynan were joined by Saoirse Mackin, a Trans speaker, and others.

Unlike two other recent occasions, when there were protests by the Ireland First group, the library remained open throughout the proceedings of the afternoon. In its history and apart from the Covid lockdown periods, the library has been closed three times, once by the Black & Tans, twice because of the protests over ‘pornographic’ or LGBTQ books.

The battle continued online after the street protests ended. There were people filming the protests on both sides and while the numbers on the streets may have been low, the numbers viewing what happened later were significant. A video recap posted by Derek Blighe attracted more than 9,000 views by Monday while there large numbers also viewing the clips being published online by Cork Rebels For Peace.

It’s likely there will be further protests and counter protests on the streets of Cork and elsewhere as these battles for hearts and minds continue. Whether these protests will mutate into election campaigns or something more worrying again is another question.