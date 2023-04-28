Cork Choral Festival drawing the crowds by the Lee

Choirs from Ireland, the UK and Europe have been lifting the roofs in Cork city venues this week as the city’s world famous International Choral Festival continues until Sunday.

The festival, now in its 68th year, is one of the highlights of the Cork musical calendar, with over 5,000 singers andtens of thousands of visitors, bringing the city and the nearby town of Cobh alive with the sound of music for the weekend.

Tickets are still available for weekend events including the Big Sing in Cork City Hall at lunchtime (12.15pm) on Saturday. Singers of all ages and levels of experience are invited along to be part of the largest choir of thefestival in this fun participative event for all!

The best bit? You don’t even need to be able to sing. It’s about lending your voice and experiencing the sheer joy and sense of community that lies at the heart of choral singing. Music and lyrics will be handed out on the day.

Performances on Emmet Place in the city centre will strike a note with shoppers as 13 choirs willive individual performances on Saturday from 10.40am - 2.40pm. Grab a coffee or some lunch and enjoy a free open-air concert, with some uplifting performances on the menu.

On Friday evening at 7.30pm, St. Finbarre’s Cathedral will reverberat to the beautiful sounds of Chamber Choir Ireland with guest conductor Sofi Jeannin who will give the premier performance of the winning composition of the 2023 Seán Ó Riada composition competition which is titled Draíocht na Farraige(Magic of the Sea) and was composed by Mayo born composer Laura Heneghan.

This concert will bring together contemporary works by Irish and French composers and the concert will explore the theme of peace through texts ranging from sanskrit to scripture and some of the greatest poets and writers spanning the centuries.

It will be followed by a performance by Jaakko Mäntyjärvi & Chamber Choir cc Freia (Finland) at 10pm inspired by light in St. Fin Barre's Cathedral.

The hotly contested annual Aloys Fleischmann International Trophy competition takes place at Cork City Hall Saturday night giving audiences the opportunity to hear some of the world’s top amateur choirs competing for one of Europe’s most prestigious choral prizes.

Fans can also follow the Choral Trail to Cobh Band Stand, Cobh Heritage Centre, or head to the Commodore Hotel where a different choir will perform every half hour on Saturday and Sunday. Check out a pop-up performance by Italian group Coro MontePenice – Bobbio on Spike Island on Saturday (free admission). And the festival finale is on Sunday evening with the Gala Closing Concert in Cork City Hall.