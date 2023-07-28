Cork campaign to name Macroom bypass roundabout in honour of Cumann na mBan is defeated

The roundabout at the eastern side of Macroom which gives motorists access to the town centre or the N22 bypass has been named as 'The Coolcower Roundabout' to comply with TII's Traffic Signals Manual, rather than the 'Cumann na mBan Roundabout'

A long running campaign to name a roundabout installed to give access to Ireland's newest bypass, the N22 bypass of Macroom, came to a sorry end on Friday when a proposal to name it in honour of Cumann na mBan was defeated at a meeting of town’s Municipal District Council.

The roundabout for consideration was the roundabout at Coolcoower which Cllr Gobnait Moynihan, a grand-daughter of a War of Independence IRA leader, wants to be named in honour of the female counterparts of the volunteers who fought for freedom from British rule over 100 years ago.

Regarding the roundabout on the eastern end of Macroom which gives motorists the choice to either access the bypass or travel on through the town centre, Cllr Moynihan had raised her proposal at meetings of the main council and of her municipal district council earlier in the year and, finally, on Friday, the matter was coming to a head.

As she queried matters arising from the minutes of the previous meeting, she asked whether there had been any update from Transport Infrastructure Ireland on her proposal, which had received a sympathetic hearing when it had been made on previous occasions, from the body.

"The TII have come back to us with, I suppose, a clear answer on it,” said Municipal District Officer, Marie O’Leary. “There is a part of the TII Traffic Signals Manual, which has legislative effect, which governs the naming of roundabouts and states that they have to have a geographic significance with relation to any naming of a roundabout."

"It is our reserved function as councillors to name the roundabout whatever we like,” Cllr Moynihan countered, as she acknowledged the response of the TII.

"I would propose that we name the roundabout the Cumann na mBan Roundabout.”

Council chairman, Cllr Ted Lucey said that the legislation was ‘very clear’ but opened the issue to other councillors to express their views.

"We had an in-committee meeting earlier this morning and we all know what happened at that meeting,” said Cllr Creed who has previously stated that the roundabout would be always known as the Coolcower Roundabout irrespective of what name the councillors would bestow on it. “We have a clear understanding from Nicola and Marie (council officials) of what TII want so I have no problem in proposing that the roundabout at Coolcower be named the Coolcower Roundabout.”

This proposal was seconded by Cllr Martin Coughlan.

Cllr Eileen Lynch referred to the earlier meeting during which, she said, the matter was ‘comprehensively discussed’.

"While obviously we would support any commemoration of Cumann na mBan or Cogadh na Saoirse (the War of Independence), I don’t feel, personally, that a roundabout is the appropriate forum.

"We also discussed a plaque or a monument to Cumann na mBan which I do feel would be a lot more suitable and in any event, Marie has told us of the law of the land, the statutory instrument which takes precedence, as I understand over Cork County Council or Macroom Municipal District and it states that the roundabout must have a geographical name.”

In relation to that point, Cllr Lucey said that another name, the Gearagh Roundabout, had been considered but there was no point in pursuing this as it would be known everywhere as the Coolcower Roundabout. "I think a plaque on the Town Hall would be very much the way to go.”

Cllr Michael Looney, Cllr Moynihan’s sole party colleague on the Council, supported his fellow Fianna Fáiler’s proposal, describing it as a ‘good suggestion’ and asking, given the TII response, whether there was any way to get around the stipulation of that body that it be named for a geographical feature.

According to Nicola Radley, the Council’s Senior Executive Officer who was present at the meeting, the authority had legislative confirmation that the roundabout must be named in terms of a geographical feature only

"We don’t have scope to act outside of the legislation,” she said.

Ms Radley said that the Council was ‘very open’ and ‘would love to’ commemorate Cumann na mBan and Cogadh na Saoirse locally. “We would do that sensitively and we feel that’s entirely appropriate and we will take any suggestions that the members might have in that regard.”

She said that there was one suggestion that a plaque be put on the Town Hall building given that the organisation had held meetings there during those turbulent times more than 100 years ago.

Cllr Moynihan made her final case by saying that it was a reserved function of the Council to name the roundabout. “I’m asking for it to be called Cumann na mBan Roundabout but TII have an opinion, and they have a very strong opinion, in regards to having a geographical solution, that’s their opinion.

"I will ask that we proceed to the vote and continue and use our reserve functions, we have so little of them.”

The vote was taken on the basis that the elected members would choose either ‘the Coolcower Roundabout’ or the ‘Cumann na mBan Roundabout’ as the name for the roundabout at Coolcower. ‘The Coolcower Roundabout’ won by four votes to two.