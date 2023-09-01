Cork budgeting advice service says they’ve seen increased numbers seeking support in past year
The past year has seen a significant ramping up of the pressure on families trying to cope with the cost of living crisis and a corresponding increase in those seeking to avail of services such as the South Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), the Mallow based manager of the service has said.
Tim Galwey was speaking as South Munster MABS had made its 2024 Pre-Budget Submission which is calling on the government to address the issues most prevalent for their clients - the housing crisis, increase in cost of living and household pressures, and financial inclusion.
South Munster MABS, who provide free, non-judgemental, and confidential money and budgeting advice across Cork, have seen a notable increase in referrals from all areas of life, the submission disclosed.
"The service has made its recommendations for the 2024 Budget following workshops and feedback identified by those on the front line working with clients - Money Advisers, Dedicated Mortgage Advisers (DMAs) and MABS personnel.
“The past 12 months have seen households across the country experiencing huge pressures and this is bringing an increased number of people to avail of our service.
"Between March 2020 and March 2023, home energy costs increased by 117.1% for urban based households and by 75.8% for rural households
“Mortgage interest rates are the highest in 20 years, and a lack of affordable housing, both social and private, have increased pressures for all.
“We are calling on the government to address these real concerns and our recommendations to relieve the pressures on the public.
“Our recommendations come directly from our clients and address the most critical situations that people are finding themselves in – housing, cost of living, and financial inclusion. These are the issues we are dealing with every day and need to be addressed properly through policy and legislative change”.
MABS core recommendations for the 2024 Budget include:#
Housing:
Cost of living and Household Pressures
Financial inclusion:
The Budget is to be announced by Finance Minister Michael McGrath, who is a TD for Cork South Central, and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister, Paschal O’Donoghue on Tuesday, September 26.