Cork born billionaire Dermot Desmond sells Dublin home for €9m+

Mr. Desmond, who was born in Macroom, is understood to have sold his home at 71 Merrion Square in Dublin 2 for a price of €9,246,550.

The Cork man, who owns the largest shareholding in Glasgow Celtic FC along with an extensive portfolio of other business interests, won’t be homeless in Dublin as he purchased the former home of businessman Seán Dunne on Shrewsbury Road for €14.25m in 2016.

He is understood to have since extensively renovated the property, increasing it three fold in size and adding an outdoor paddle court, a gym, a wine cellar, games room and basement swimming pool among other facilities.

The Merrion Square property was caught up in planning delay which took three years to resolve as Mr Desmond sought permission to carry out certain modifications to the house, including the installation of a dumb waiter to take food from the basement upstairs using a system of pulleys and levers.

Mr. Desmond is also the owner of large shareholding in the exclusive Sandy Lane Resort in the Bahamas.

In 1998 he unveiled a statue in Macroom Town Square which he had commissioned himself. He was also the first person to be awarded the Freedom of Macroom.

