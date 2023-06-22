Cork bocce player Seamus O’Sullivan wins gold for Ireland at Special Olympics

Seamus O'Sullivan from Ballinagree played a key part in Ireland's victory in the team Bocce event at the Special Olympics in Berlin.

A hero’s welcome awaits Seamus O’Sullivan when he returns home to Ballinagree near Macroom on Monday evening after the bocce ace helped Ireland win the team Gold medal at the Special Olympics in Berlin this week.

And the Mid-Cork man followed that performance up by narrowly missing out on an individual Bronze medal on Wednesday.

Seamus was one of the four person Irish team which defeated Belgium, 8-7, in the Bocce final on Monday. Alongside him were Caitriona McLaughlin, Sammy Jo Sweeney and Eoin Daly.

Seamus was very much a crowd favourite in Berlin and performed well in his final Bocce match on Wednesday.

His coach Michael Spelman insisted the Cork man had done everyone proud, having won a gold medal in the team event on Monday.

"I’m extremely proud of his performance, especially the way he handled himself playing the game in a good sporting manner which is really important too,” he said.

The arrangements are already in motion for Monday’s homecoming. This post was published on the Ballinagree Vintage Facebook page to emphasise how his neighbours feel about Seamus’ latest sporting triumph.

"Massive congratulations to Seamus and his team on winning gold at the Special Olympics World games in Bocce out in Berlin.

“Again, you have done us all proud!”

The homecoming celebration is scheduled to take place in Balliagree on Monday evening, June 26, at 8pm. A huge turnout is expected to celebrate the latest gold medal to come to Balliagree.