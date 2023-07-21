Cork based TY students represent Europe in global tech competition

Transition year students from St Vincent’s School in Cork are set to represent Europe at the Technovation world summit.

Technovation is a global technology competition that offers girls, between the ages of eight and 18, a chance to change the world.

A team of four, Alicja Skulimowska, Layla O’Driscoll, Leona Islam, and Roisin Buckley, came together to create ‘Bongo Buddies’ which is a mental health app for teenagers.

The app is designed to allow teenagers to speak to a chatbot and can provide certified counsellor mental health advice. It also includes dyslexia-friendly functions and a mood tracker.

The team have made it to the final five in the junior category. The final will take place in Silicon Valley in October.

St Vincent’s student and co-founder of ‘Bongo Buddies’ Alicja Skulimowska thinks it’s important to have these types of apps, free and readily available for young people to use. “Bongo Buddies is free and has no in-app purchases. This was important to us as we know many young people don’t have money to purchase some of the more expensive mental health apps currently on the market,” she said.

The team are supported by Teen-Turn, an Irish, non-profit organisation that provides girls with a hands-on STEM experience. From ‘Junior Cert to job’, Teen Turn supports thousands of girls in Ireland.

Talking about the support they have given to the finalists, Joanne Dolan, Technovation’s regional ambassador and Teen-Turn co-founder commented: “Teen-Turn is delighted to support another Technovation global finalist project. It is always inspiring to see so many young girls, nationwide, commit the energy and time to create social enterprises and technology projects that can enhance our communities.”