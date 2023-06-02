Cork barrister receives award for highlighting danger of sepsis

Doireann O'Mahony received an award from Cork's Lord Mayor, Cllr Deirdre Forde, for her work in highlighting the dangers of sepsis.

A Cork barrister who was presented a prestigious civic award by Cork’s Lord Mayor this week has dedicated her recognition to the memory of Tracey Corcoran, a Cork city mother who died of sepsis three years ago.

Ms Corcoran’s death prompted barrister Doireann O’Mahony to set up a charity, the Irish Sepsis Foundation, focused on raising awareness of the dangers of sepsis.

Ms. O’Mahony said that she was delighted to receive the award as it was bring more awareness to the charity.

"We are acutely aware of the fact that the more people know about sepsis, the safer everyone is,” she said.

"This is for Tracey, and indeed for everyone who has been affected by sepsis.

“In honour of them, we will continue our work for the cause.”

There are at least 15,000 cases of sepsis in Ireland every year and at least 3,000 deaths.

"If a person has sepsis then time is key. If not treated immediately it can result in tissue and organ failure leading to the loss of digits and limbs, and in many cases, death of the person.

" The good news however, is that with early diagnosis, sepsis can be treated.

“The Irish Sepsis Foundation wish to share the message that in summertime it is still just as important to take precautions and reduce your risk of contracting infections that could potentially lead to sepsis.”

Outdoor activities come with the risk of injuries, and outdoor environments may make it harder to keep open wounds clean. Bug bites are also common at this time of year, and tick bites can transmit infection. Recreational water illnesses can be caused by germs in water found in swimming pools, hot tubs, water parks, and so on. Also, if you get a second degree sunburn, you can be at risk of getting an infection if the blisters break. Travelling also increases the risk of infection because enclosed spaces like planes and trains can expose you to viruses if a fellow traveler is ill.

Summer in Ireland is too short not to get out and enjoy, but being aware of potential infection risks and knowing how to reduce those risks allows us to have fun and take advantage of all this beautiful season has to offer.

The Irish Sepsis Foundation is encouraging people to have fun during the good weather, but to be sensible about it too. It is so important to remember that every time an infection is prevented, the risk of sepsis is prevented.