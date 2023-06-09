Cork bar gets closure order after HSE inspectors see live mouse

Closure order issued on two storerooms off the bar was lifted two-weeks later

A NORTH Cork pub was among eight food operations across the country to be issued with closure orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) during May after inspectors clocked a live mouse in one of its storerooms.

The order was issued by the HSE on O’Riordan’s Bar, Main Street, Coachford on May 3 under the Food Safety Authority Act (1998) in relation to the closure of two dry goods/cold storerooms off the bar area.

Under the Act a closure order is issued where it is deemed there is, or is likely to be, a ‘grave and immediate danger’ to public health at or in the premises in question, or where an improvement order is not complied with.

Closure Orders can refer to the immediate closure of all or part of the food premises, or all or some of its activities.

The inspection report for O’Riordan’s Bar read that a “live mouse was observed in understair mixed-use storeroom off bar.”

The report further noted “evidence of rodent interference with bags of dry pasta” and there were “empty pasta bags containing mouse droppings present.”

It further noted that mouse droppings were “widespread” in the mixed-use storeroom.

“The evidence noted and detailed presents a risk of contamination of foodstuffs by rodents and therefore a grave and immediate danger to public health,” concluded the report.

Other areas of the bar were not impacted by the closure order, which was subsequently lifted on May 18.

The report is available to view at www.fsai.ie.

Commenting on the May closure orders FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said all food businesses must adhere to mandatory food legislation, “regardless of how long established they may be”.

“A failure to do so can pose a grave and immediate risk to public health,” said Dr Byrne.

“By following best practices for food safety and hygiene, food businesses can produce safe food. Also, consumers can rest assured that enforcement measures will be applied to food businesses that do not meet their legal obligations,” added.