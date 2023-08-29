Cork author returns to UCC ‘scene of crime’ for latest in murder mystery series

Crime writer Catherine Kirwan's advice to aspiring novellists: "There’s no right or wrong way, some people plan, some people make it up as they go along, you don’t have to know in advance what’s going to happen."

The murder takes place in the environs of the private dining room of the UCC President which is located in the East Wing of the university.

Cork author and solicitor Catherine Kirwan described herself as a ‘repeat offender’ as she spoke about her participation in a recent festival dedicated to crime writing which was held on Spike Island, the former Cork harbour location for an infamous prison, as she was returning to the island to participate in a panel about murder mysteries.

However the author, who was born in Co. Waterford but now lives in Cork having studied law in UCC before working there as a solicitor, is also returning to the ‘scene of the crime’ as it were as she was talking at the festival and to this newspaper about the third in a series of crime fiction novels involving Cork solicitor Finn Fitzpatrick.

This latest novel is set in UCC and the murder, which solicitor Finn is at the centre of, is discovered following a post conference dinner in the private dining room of the fictional UCC President which is attended by Finn. Indeed one of the motivations for Finn’s investigation is to clear her own name as she is a suspect in the killing.

"This is the third book Finn is in – but you don’t have to have read the others in the series to read this one, or any of them really, as they all work as stand-alones too.

"This is Finn returning to her old college.”

While criminals are reputed to return to the scene of their crime, this isn’t really the case her as Catherine, like most graduates of UCC never saw the inside of the President’s private dining room which is located in the East Wing of the old university building.

"I know it’s there and I’ve climbed up and taken a look through the window but I just made it up really but I know there’s a private dining room for the President in the East Wing so, once I knew that, I thought this is a place where you could have a dinner and that someone might die after it.”

The mystery deepens after that and there will be no spoilers in this article.

Catherine is part of a very lively crime-writing scene in Cork at present. Herself, Catherine Ryan Howard, Tadhg Coakley, Amy Cronin, Michelle Dunne, who organises the Spike Island Crime Writing Festival, Kevin Doyle and Michelle McDonagh, author of ‘There’s Something I Have To Tell You’ are among the prime suspects in the exploding crime writing scene in and around Cork city.

An avid reader with an appetite for many genres of literature, Catherine says she enjoys reading crime fiction herself.

"It’s an escape from stress and thinking about all the stuff that goes on,” she said.

"I find it relaxing because the thing about crime novels is that, usually, the plot is quite engrossing and you should be taken into the plot and the characters are engaging.

"If you’re totally taken up by a crime fiction plot, you can’t be thinking about the bad day or week you’ve had.

"I’ve always read crime since I was a kid but I particularly got into it with the recent recession, since it hit in 2006 but it was 2008 before we began to notice it.

"By the time the IMF hit town, I was reading tonnes of crime novels, you’d have a bad week, go to Waterstones on a Friday and buy a novel and you’re guaranteed a good weekend. "

While crime fiction is probably the most dominant genre in bookshops, there are many styles of crime writing. One writer said recently that women readers seem to prefer character driven plots while men are more interested in action driven thrillers.

“I like both really – I like novels that are fast moving and I also like books that are character driven – I think it just depends on the mood that I’m in.

"I like reading a Jack Reacher book on occasion while other times I’d like to read a book like Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent which is character driven.”

The quality of the book is what matters to Catherine as her taste is wide within crime writing and generally. “What I look for in a book is how good is it – how much I enjoy it.

"That’s what I try and do with my own books – I do keep the reader in mind, I want the reader to enjoy the book, to be taken up by it and the best compliment for me is to hear someone say, ‘I stayed up all night with your book, I got no sleep’ or ‘I had a load of housework to do and I didn’t do any of it’ or ‘I missed my train- because of your book’.

"For me, reading crime is an escape and writing crime is also an escape.”

She’s still practising as a solicitor and she writes, when she writes, at the weekend or when she’s on holidays.

"And by holidays, I mean my house.”

Her number 1 tip to aspiring – or perspiring – writers. “Just do it, give it a go because there’s no right way of doing it, people find their own way.

"You just have to give yourself a chance – you could be walking around the place thinking of what you might do, or why you wouldn’t be able to do it but the only way you can write is to sit down and give yourself the time and the chance to do it.

“John Connolly, the great Irish thriller writer, said if all you have is three hours on a Sunday afternoon, use them,

"There’s no right or wrong way, some people plan, some people make it up as they go along, you don’t have to know in advance what’s going to happen.

"Just let it flow and see how it goes.”

"If you feel like you want to write, give it a go, no-one is going to know if you fail or not except you and you might as well give yourself a go.”