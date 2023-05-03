Cork applicants facing 24-week wait for driving test appointment

Deputy Seán Sherlock has warned the backlog of people in Cork waiting for driving tests may not be cleared until "well into 2024.”

APPLICANTS seeking to take a driving test in North Cork are being “left in limbo” as they face a wait time of up to five-months weeks for a test appointment.

That’s according to the Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, following the release of the latest Road Safety Authority (RSA) figures on driving test wait times.

The figures show that the estimated wait time for an appointment at the Mallow centre is a minimum 24 weeks, with the RSA estimating that people applying now will have to wait until the second week in November to sit their test.

Then RSA figures show that there are currently 1,157 applicants waiting to take their test at the Mallow centre.

Elsewhere in Cork, the RSA figures show there are 3,490 and 485 applicants waiting for a test appointment at the Wilton and Ballincollig centres respectively.

While the RSA did not give a waiting time for the Ballincollig centre, applicants at Wilton will also have to wait for a minimum of 24-weeks for a test appointment.

“Once again, the wait times in all test centres are extraordinary. However, Mallow is the only test site in North Cork and a minimum 24-weeks wait is simply too long for people from the area who need to take their test,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He said the suggestion that people from North Cork could take their test in the city does not stand up to scrutiny, given the long wait time at the Wilton test centre.

Deputy Sherlock raised the backlog issue through a parliamentary question to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, who said the National Driving Test Service was coming under pressure to meet “unprecedented demand”, which he said was up by 21% on the 2021 figure.

Minister Ryan said that following a request for additional resources in March, approval has been granted for an additional 75 driver testers in addition to the 30 previously sanctioned n July 2022.

He said that once the new testers have been trained and deployed, the backlog would start to reduce form October.

However, Deputy Sherlock said the new testers needed to brought on stream much quicker than is currently envisaged.

“Those awaiting driving tests are now in limbo,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“At this rate the backlog will not be cleared until well in 2024,” he added.