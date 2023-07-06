Cork anglers get last chance for fishing rights on the River Lee

Anglers are being asked to enter a draw to get a tag to fish on the River Lee.

The final draw was opened on Wednesday for anglers seeking a tag to catch and keep wild salmon and sea trout caught while fishing on the River Lee.

The draw was launched on Wednesday by Inland Fisheries Ireland as the body seeks to conserve stocks and protect against accidental over-harvesting.

Sean Long, Director of Southwest River Basin at IFI, said the Brown Tag system was required on the Lower River Lee in Cork.

“Where there is a modest harvestable surplus with a risk of over exploitation, this brown gill tag system is introduced to closely monitor the angling quotas.

“The numbers of wild Atlantic salmon returning to our rivers is declining and the risk of over-fishing puts stocks in further jeopardy. Conservation measures such as brown tags are necessary and very effective.”

A total of 45 brown tags will be distributed on July 24. Three quarters of the available tags have been distributed.