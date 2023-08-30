Cork among the most expensive places in the country for third level students

Survey finds Cork student living costs and fees add up to more than €30k per year.

Living costs for students in Cork average out at €1,441 per month.

With the new college year looming large on the horizon, a new report has revealed the true cost of attending third level education in Cork – and it does not make for very pretty reading.

Research undertaken by Switcher.ie considered a variety of factors in their survey, which found that Cork came in as the third most expensive student town/city in the country behind Dublin and Maynooth.

The report found that Cork was the second most expensive location for accommodation with rents averaging €660 per month behind the capital at a whopping €894.

Other factors taken into account were the cost of food/groceries at €183 per month, transport (€138), utilities (€82), gym membership (€48) and entertainment (€329), bringing the total average monthly living costs for a student in Cork to Cork €1,441, or €12,970 over the course of the college year.

This makes Cork the third most expensive place in Ireland in terms of average monthly living costs for students behind Maynooth at €1,475 and Dublin at €€1,730.

When you add on the annual cost of college fees, the annual grand total for Cork comes in at €31,220, the second highest overall total behind Dublin at €34,735.

Letterkenny in Co Donegal coined the top spot for the overall cheapest student town, at an average of €1,088 per month, some €353 behind Cork.

The Switcher.ie report found that Tralee in Co Kerry was the cheapest locations for student entertainment at €306 per month, with Sligo students getting the best value food shop at €144 per month.

Eoin Clarke, commercial director with Switcher.ie said the overall findings of their survey shows that the costs of living crisis “has walloped Ireland’s students”.

“On top of fees and rent – everyday bills, food and the cost of just ‘having fun’ has spiralled. Price hikes have hammered everything from the price of a pint and a pizza to student essentials like broadband and mobile,” said Mr Clarke.

“These rises have left many with the stark choice between heating and eating or skipping lectures for paid work to cover living costs. The good news is, despite the financial chaos of the last few years, there are still many ways for students to make their money go further and parents to support their children through university without breaking the bank of mum and dad,” he added.

Mr Clarke said the that the with the Higher Education Authority (HEA) finding that one in three students experienced serious financial problems in 2022, their Student Cost of Living Guide, available at www.switcher.ie, includes an up-to-date run down to living expenses in students town/cities in addition to some useful budgeting tips and resources.

“It aims to help students, parents, teachers and third level organisations prepare for the years ahead and determine what they might need to budget, save of borrow,” said Mr Clarke.

“Before seeking financial support like a loan, it’s important to review thins like tax relief, grants and scholarships to see if you are eligible,” he added.