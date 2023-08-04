Cork Airport saw its busiest July for 15-years as people sought to escape ‘soggy Ireland’

Cork Airport experienced its busiest July since 2008, with almost 301,000 passengers passing through the terminal over the course of the month.

As the old saying goes ‘it’s an ill wind that blows no good’.

In this particular instance, the predictably unpredictable weather that saw Ireland record its wettest July on record proved to be something of a bonus for Cork Airport as people rushed to get away to sunnier climes.

With the airport already well on track to record its busiest year on record for international traffic, figures released by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), which operates both Cork and Dublin Airport’s, revealed Cork had recorded its July passenger numbers hit a 15-year high.

The figures showed that almost 301,000 passengers passed through Cork Airport’s terminal over the course of the month, a 13% increase on the same period in 2012, and representing its busiest July since 2008.

The DAA figures revealed Cork operated 2,007 flights across July, (99 more than in June), 70% of which departed on time, with almost all passengers making it through security checks in under 20-minutes.

The busiest route operating out of Cork remained London’s Heathrow, with the busiest single day during the month coming on Tuesday July 25.

The rush to get away also saw records tumble at Dublin airport, which saw more than 3.4 million passengers passing through its terminals, 13% more than in July 2022 and on a par with -pre-pandemic levels.

On Sunday, July 30 some 120,585 passengers passed through Dublin – the highest number ever recorded on a single day.

Dublin Airport Authority CEO Kenny Jacobs said that given the wet July weather it did not come s too much of a surprise that thousands of people opted to “swap soggy Ireland for sunnier climes” and jump on a plane for a last-minute summer break.

“The busiest days in July normally come in the middle part of the month, but this year passenger numbers continued to rise as the month went on at both Cork and Dublin airports,” said Mr Jacobs.

“The summer so far has been really smooth at the airports, which is down to the phenomenal efforts of the teams working there. I want to thank them for their hard work,” he added.