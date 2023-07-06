Cork Airport on track to have the busiest year in its history

More than 2.5 million international passengers expected to pass through its terminal this year

Passenger numbers at Cork Airport over the first six-months of this year have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

CORK Airport is on track to have the busiest year for international traffic in its more than six-decade history, with 2.7 million passengers expected to pass through its terminal over the course of 2023.

The prediction has come after figures released by the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), which operates both Cork and Dublin Airports, showed 1,292,000 passengers passed through Cork over the first six-months of this year, up by 7% on the same period in 2019 before the Covid pandemic.

The figures showed that last month alone 280,500 flew in and out of the airport, a 13% increase on the figures for June of last year.

The previous month Cork Airport welcomed 262,318 passengers, up by 28% on May 2022 and 10% on the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

The latest DAA figures revealed Cork operated 1,908 flights over the course of June, 68% of which departed on time, with 99% of passengers making it through security checks in under 20-minutes.

The busiest route operating out of Cork was London-Heathrow and the airports busiest single day during the month was June 27.

Figures have shown that passenger numbers through Dublin Airport have returned to pre-pandemic levels, with just over 15.5 million people passing through during June, a figure the DAA said was roughly on par with 2019.

The authority said the peak summer season was “well underway” at Cork and Dublin, with 3.5 million passengers passing through the State’s busiest two airports across the month of June.

The DAA said that Spain remained the firm favourite destination for people from Cork, with direct flights available to 10 destinations in the country from the airport.

The CEO of the authority, Kenny Jacobs, said a number of factors have contributed to the increase in passenger traffic through Cork Airport.

“Cork Airport is gearing up to have its busiest year ever for international traffic, with 2.7 million passengers expected to fly to and from Munster’s busiest and most popular airport this year. This growth is facilitated by an excellent airport experience, friendly staff and an excellent choice of routes,” said Mr Jacobs.

He said it was anticipated the increase in passenger numbers would continue through the winter months, following the recent announcements that Aer Lingus would be operating new winter services to Lyon and Tenerife in addition to increasing the frequency of their services to Lanzarotte.

“There will also be more good news for passengers across the south of Ireland coming soon, with our airline customers set to finalise details of even more new routes,” said Mr Jacobs.

Meanwhile, the DAA has advised that people traveling from Cork should arrive at the airport at least 90-minutes before their flight is due to depart.