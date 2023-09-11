Cork actor Donal Finn enjoying his fantasy role in Wheel of Time

Donal Finn plays the role of Mat Cauthon in the Wheel of Time fantasy saga on Amazon Prime

THE second season of Amazon’s fantasy blockbuster Wheel of Time is already attracting rave reviews, not least for the star turn in it by north Cork born actor Donal Finn who plays the part of likeable rogue Mat Cauthon.

The Dromina man who attended Kanturk secondary school, Scoil Mhuire, was drafted in to play the role of Mat even before the first season aired last year.

In an interview published on You Tube last week, he admitted that he hadn’t seen the first season of Wheel of Time, a fantasy saga based on the series of books by Robert Jordan with Brandon Sanderson, . before starting film on the second.

“In a way that was kind of helpful for me as it helped me make the character my own,” said Donal of his introduction to Wheel of Time which rivals Game of Thrones and Lord of The Rings for its breadth and length and during an interview with the Muse TV network.

When he first got the call that he was being sought by the producers of a major series, he didn’t know it was ‘Wheel of Time’ but he had his suspicions. He was filming in a BBC series about the SAS, Rogue Heroes, at the time.

As a student at Dromina National School, he was a keen footballer and hurler but he suffered an injury which led to his introduction to acting.

“I had a great teacher named Neil Moylan in primary school. He clocked that I was looking a bit forlorn on the playground. He said, ‘We’re doing a musical. Maybe you should get involved,” Donal said in a recent interview.

His first role was as Aladdin and his pal was the carpet. He stood on his friends back and ‘flew’ around the stage.

From there he went on to take part in pantos and musicals in Cork, Fermoy, Mallow and then someone told him he could go and study drama in London.

“There are colleges that facilitate furthering a career in this. I genuinely thought it was like going to Hogwarts,” said Donal.

“There is no way someone is going to shake your hand and give you a bachelor’s degree in acting.

“When I realised that, I pursued it as hard as I could and was really proud to go to London and study at Lamda,” he says, referring to London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

He takes over the role of Mat from Barney Harris and he likens this to Michael Gambon taking over from Richard Harris in the role of Dumbledore in the Harry Potter saga.

“I feel very lucky to have this opportunity as an actor to get into a character that is so vast and so loved. And to carry on that spirit of the character that is so clear in the source material, while bringing myself to it.”

While Season 1 of Wheel of Time met with mixed reviews, the second season featuring Donal’s debut has met with a more favourable reaction.

There will be no spoilers in this article but Donal is looking forward to a long run in the Wheel of Time as there have been 14 books in the series.

““He has his own turmoils. There is so much going on for him,” said Donal. “He’s an incredibly conflicted man, which is to do with what is expected of him in terms of responsibility and loyalty to his family and friends. Mat is on a path to discovery as to what is predetermination and what isn’t.