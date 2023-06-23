Convicted killer smashed man’s head with hammer until terrified mum said ‘he’s dead’

Ian Horgan then filmed horrific scene and texted girlfriend: ‘I destroyed him’

A CONVICTED killer and rapist attacked a young man and his mother in their home with a claw hammer and then shot video of the blood-covered pair before posting it on a social media site with another video from a Cork park captioned ‘Lovely Day’.

Ian Horgan (39) was jailed for eight years and six months for an assault that one of the victims described as akin to something from “a horror movie” and “a blood bath”.

Judge Helen Boyle said it was “a particularly cowardly assault” with a number of aggravating features and that had appalling consequences for the victims.

Horgan – who has spent almost half his life in prison – did not personally know either victim, Mary O’Callaghan or her son Hassan Baker (29).

However, Horgan’s then girlfriend had been in a previous relationship with Mr Baker – and after the attack, Horgan sent a video-clip of a blood-soaked and moaning Mr Baker to his girlfriend.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that, in a series of social media messages later recovered by Gardaí, Horgan texted his girlfriend from a Cork city park that his knuckles were sore and that he was “washing the blood off”.

“I destroyed him,” Horgan texted her.

“He won’t be acting the hard man ever again.”

Det Supt Michael Comyns said that Horgan had travelled from his home in Macroom to Cork city that day by bus.

He had brought a bag with him containing a change of clothing and the claw hammer and was captured by CCTV cameras as he travelled to his victims home.

He walked to an area near MacCurtain Villas – where the two victims lived – and went to a derelict shed where he changed into clothing, including a black hoodie and snood to cover his face.

Horgan, of No Fixed Address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to Mr Baker at MacCurtain Villas on March 26, 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Mrs O’Callaghan.

Det Supt Comyns said that Horgan knocked on the front door of the O’Callaghan family home shortly after 3.50pm and, when Mrs O’Callaghan answered the door, he forced his way in and struck both her and her son with the claw hammer. He also choked Mr Baker – and when the young man fell semi-conscious to the floor, he struck him with the claw hammer while he was helpless.

Judge Boyle was told that Mr Baker suffered a depressed fracture to his skull as well as a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

He had to undergo emergency surgery and has suffered serious problems in the wake of the attack, including speech difficulties, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and nightmares.

Mrs O’Callaghan suffered a fracture to her hand from a blow from the hammer as well as multiple bruises sustained as she desperately tried to protect her son.

Det Supt Comyns said that Horgan spoke to the terrified duo in a Dublin accent – and tried to pretend he was collecting a debt. Horgan then took a couple of brief video clips of the mother and son lying blood covered and terrified on the ground. He then posted these via a social media platform to his girlfriend.

Det Supt Comyns said Horgan calmly left the scene, went back to the shed and changed into his original clothing. After texting his girlfriend from a Cork park, he left Cork for four months and was only arrested on his return.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled that the offence was at the upper end of the scale and fell within the range of a 10-15 year prison term.

In victim impact statements, the mother and son described the attack as like something from a horror movie. Mrs O’Callaghan said she was convinced her son had been killed and she was now living in fear in her own home. “I felt so powerless. It was like being in a horror movie but this was real,” she said.

“I was shouting at him (Horgan) that Hassan was dead – the place was like a blood bath.”

Mr Baker said he had never even spoken to Ian Horgan before the horrific attack. “I tried to protect my mother, it was a nightmare scene. My life has been changed dramatically,” he said.

Mr Baker said that the attack had left him with a large scar on his head including a mark indicating an imprint of the hammer on his skull. The young man said his life has been irrevocably changed and he suffers from PTSD, speech problems, short term memory issues as well as anxiety and nightmares.

Det Supt Comyns said Horgan has a total of 17 previous convictions including for manslaughter, rape, assault, robbery, theft and drugs offences. He has already spent almost 17 of his 39 years in prison.

Horgan was convicted of the manslaughter and rape of Cork beautician Rachel Kiely in 2000. He was just 16-years-old when he committed the offence and was handed a 12 year prison term. Horgan had attacked the young woman while she was out walking the family dog in a Ballincollig Park on an October evening.

He was subsequently jailed for eight years for an armed robbery on a rural Cork post office in September 2005. The young man used a rusty slash-hook to terrify the elderly postmaster and his wife – before also threatening their son with the slash hook. All three were locked in the kitchen of the property before Horgan fled with €1,500 and some Lotto cards.

Defence counsel Jim O’Mahony SC said his client’s pleas had saved the State a potentially lengthy trial. He pointed out that his client suffered from a heroin and crack cocaine addiction and now regretted his actions, having written letters of apology to both victims.

“Too little, too late,” Det Supt Comyns said.

The garda said that Horgan had not co-operated with their investigation and had refused to answer questions after he was arrested on his return to Cork. Judge Boyle jailed Horgan for nine years but agreed to suspend the final six months. The sentence was backdated to July 29 2022.