Contracts signed for safety works at notorious north Cork accident black-spot

Work on the €14m scheme at Annakisha is expected to take 18-months to complete.

The finished Annikisha scheme will be similar in style to that completed earlier this year on another stretch of the N73 between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke (above).

The accident black-spot at Annakisha Bridge on the N72 Mallow-Mitchelstown Road will be bypassed as part of the scheme.

THE process of realigning one of the most treacherous stretches of road in north Cork has taken a huge step forward following the long-awaited signing of contracts for the Annakisha improvement scheme on the N73 Mallow-Mitchelstown road.

For many years local public representatives have campaigned for safety measures to be put in place on the road, in particular at Annakisha Bridge, a notorious black-spot that has been the scene of numerous traffic accidents over the years.

As far back as 2014 a design for the scheme passed through the Part 8 planning process, with Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs) for more than 11 hectares of lands along the 3.5km proposed route of the scheme subsequently signed off in mid -2018.

However, despite numerous requests to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to releases the estimated €14 million cost of the scheme, it was only within the last few months that Cork County Council received news that the money had been allocated and they could move forward to the tender stage for the project.

It is understood that the stalling of other key projects, including the Mallow Relief Road which controversially received just €100,000 funding in 2023 dashing hopes of bringing the project to the planning stage before the end of this year, may have been pivotal in freeing up funds to move ahead with the Annakisha scheme.

This week it was announced that Sorenson Civil Engineering, the company that completed upgrade works on the N73 between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke and is currently undertaking a programme of safety works at Ballymacquirke Cross on the N72 Mallow-Killarney road, has been appointed main contractor for the Annakisha scheme.

The scheme will involve road realignment works from Annakisha Church to approximately 1km beyond Annakisha Bridge on the Mallow side. It will include bypassing the bridge with a new stretch of roadway, similar to the project undertaken a number of years ago at the old bridge on the N72 Mallow-Fermoy road near the Nano Nagle Centre.

The works along the section of the N73 between Cooldurragha and Powerstown (approximately 7km east of Mallow) will entail he realignment of five local road junctions improving sight lines for traffic going onto the N73, the construction of two new bridges, two underpasses & culverts, fencing, drainage, landscaping and environmental mitigation.

Similar in style to the Clogher Cross/Waterdyke scheme, the completed project will also include two combined ‘active travel’ pedestrian/cycle tracks.

Speaking at the contact signing for the scheme the Mayor of County Cork Cllr Frank O’Flynn, who was among those to have raised the dangerous condition of the stretch of road on numerous occasions over the years, welcomed the latest development in the long-running saga, saying it represented “a vital step in improving connectivity and safety along the is key route”.

“The N73 is a busy tourist route between the east and the southwest, providing access to the M8 to Dublin via Mitchelstown,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

“This project marks another milestone in our ongoing efforts to improve the road infrastructure in North Cork. The N73 is not only a crucial transportation route for our residents but also a vital artery for tourism and business in our region. This project will improve road safety and boost economic development, support local communities and enhance the overall travel experience for all road users,” he added.

It is anticipated that the project will take in the region of 18-months complete, with Cork County Council saying it will entail some traffic diversions during the construction phase.

However, it is understood these diversions will be intermittent as the stages of the scheme develop and the road will not be closed for the entire duration of the project.