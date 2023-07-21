Conflicting messages on north Cork South-Doc causing distress says SF candidate

Conflicting messages regarding the north Cork after hours medical service in Kanturk are causing distress to many people who are concerned about its future, the newly selected candidate for Sinn Féin in the Kanturk/Charleville Council area has said.

Ms. Evelyn O’Keeffe, who was recently nominated to run for Sinn Féin in next year’s local elections, was speaking after the Kanturk South-Doc service appeared to be shut ‘indefinitely’ just a week after a letter from Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly in which he gave assurances that the future of the after-hours service was not in danger.

The apparent closure of the Kanturk South-Doc service is happening at the same as there’s considerable anger and concern in Fermoy as after hours medical care, between 10pm and 8am on weekday nights, was no longer being provided in the South-Doc centre in the ground’s of St. Patrick’s Hospital in the town. A protest march was held on Friday to highlight the issue.

She accused local politicians from the Government parties of providing conflicting information and suggested that caused distress to local people.

"The community has been subjected to undue stress and worry, due to what seems to be point scoring and a lack of understanding of what is going on in their own Minister’s department,” said Ms. O’Keeffe.

Earlier this week, Cllr John Paul O’Shea of Fine Gael said the South-Doc facility was closed on Wednesday night and appeared to be closed indefinitely. He said that calls seeking after hours medical assistance were being triaged through to the Mallow centre.

Ms. O’Keeffe said that people who might be seeking medical help in towns such as Charleville, Newmarket and Kanturk were unsure now where they could assistance after normal working hours.

"Due to the shortage of doctors in Charleville, for instance, patients are being advised to seek help in Mallow South-Doc, which is putting this service under additional pressure.”

In a joint statement issued by South-Doc and the Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare, they insisted that there was no reduction in the service available from South-Doc in north Cork and what had taken place was a roster change for doctors against the backdrop of a shortage of GPs and an increase in demand.