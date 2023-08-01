Concubhar Ó Liatháin: Not a cross word in first episode of Tánaiste Mícheál Martin’s podcast series

There wasn't a cross word to be heard in this podcast hosted by Tánaiste Micheál Martin where he interviewed Dr. Mark Henry, author of ‘In Fact: An Optimist’s Guide to Ireland at 100’

There’s a sense of the unreality about the new podcast series just launched by the Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Defence, Cork South Central TD and Fianna Fáil leader.

Mícheál Martin must be the ultimate multi-tasker to be able to add yet another title to an already long list, that of pod-caster.

After a somewhat nervous start, during which he belatedly introduces himself, it’s fairly clear that the Tánaiste is at ease in this media, something which the wider commentariat may have to bear in mind as, who knows, he may be coming for our jobs after he leaves politics!

His first foray into podcasting as interviewer was eased by the fact that his guest on the podcast was the irrepressibly optimistic Dr. Mark Henry, author of ‘In Fact: An Optimist’s Guide to Ireland at 100’, a newly launched book which every Government party TD – or aspiring politician – should be reading before going out on the election canvass.

Less of an interview than it was a convivial chat, this episode erred towards over-dosing on the sunny-side of Irish life under all the big-ticket labels – health, education, the economy and the health of Irish political life.

It’s no harm that the good in Irish life is put in the spotlight. We can be, as is mentioned towards the end of the episode, too quick to focus on the negative. However, there are some points during the podcast when positive opinions being expressed by both the interviewer and interviewee appear to be so far removed from the reality of life in Ireland today that it might as well be on Ireland on the planet Mars.

On education, according to Micheál Martin, the investment in education which started as the 1950s yielded to the 1960s was the game changer in Irish life and, indeed that is true, and one of the downstream benefits of it was the major investment by multi-nationals in Ireland in the 1990s and 2000s which means Ireland’s economy is booming again.

It’s hard to disagree with that but if it wouldn’t puncture the balloon of optimism too much, the investment in education seems to running aground as we are short of teachers and our classrooms have the highest pupil teacher ratios in the EU.

In his contribution. Dr. Henry disclosed that his third and final child had graduated to secondary school recently but that child had enjoyed a classroom with 30 pupils but with, effectively, two teachers, one teacher and one special needs assistant. That may be the case with some classrooms in some schools but the situation is the vast majority of classrooms is one where there’s only one teacher.

On health, lots of things have changed in the 100 years since the foundation of the State. TB is no longer the Number 1 killer – but heart disease and cancer are still major causes of death in Ireland. And while an ounce of prevention is the best remedy – the reality is that Ireland doesn’t have enough doctors any more, as we’ve seen in north Cork with the South-Doc situation in recent weeks.

There are lots of things to be thankful for which are pointed out in this podcast, membership of the European Union which allowed Ireland broaden its horizons beyond a narrow focus with the UK (which is still important) being one.

"The European one has been so invigorating for Ireland, I genuinely believe that,” said Michael.

"You say you’re a supporter of the EU,” said Dr. Henry. “So are the Irish, the Irish are the Number 1 supporters of the EU from within the EU,”

Dr Henry was referring to Euro-barometer polls which track attitudes of EU citizens. There’s no doubt that Irish citizens appreciate being part of the EU, especially when we can look over the sea to what has transpired in the UK after it left.

The Irish tendency to be negative is something which any Government politician, especially one as high ranking and long-serving as Mícheál Martin, will be aware of.

"Both Ireland and Europe are not good at identifying the positives – during Covid for example, Europe was the key donor of vaccines, globally, and the key manufacturer and both donations and exports, the only bloc in the world that did it so comprehensively and yet got tons of criticism from everybody,” said Mr Martin, admitting it was a ‘real bug bear’ for him.

"Every day I see the EU trying to give to resolve conflict all over the world and sometimes it gets portrayed here in some quarters as a militaristic enterprise when actually, in reality, it as nothing of the sort.”

The conversation then goes to its most interesting part – the Tánaiste asks the interviewee why, in his opinion, people don’t believe progress is being made.

In response Dr. Henry focused on the positive.

"The World Press Freedom Index said we had the second freest press in the world, the Economist Intelligence Unit said we are the 8th most democratic country in the world, Transparency International said we were the 10th least corrupt country in the world – these are astonishing things.

"This country works, this country’s democracy works, in fact eight in ten Irish people are satisfied with democracy – it puts us at 5th highest.

"Of course it doesn’t mean that they’re happy with your performance or your decision today or your Government on this that or the other but we recognise that we have a system that is responsive to the people actually – this is a very good place to live and has a democratic system that others are looking to in terms of our participative democracy, we’re bringing people in through constitutional conventions – others are looking at that model.

"But sometimes we don’t give ourselves that credit and the news cycle doesn’t represent any of that, what’s going on.

“I talk in the book about the five psychological biases that blind us to positive progress, human beings are built for the negative, our ancestors were tuned to manage risk – we have built in our brain a negativity bias, all the evidence is there through psychology, if there’s an equally positive or negative thing, we all pay attention to the negative, that’s what we give our eyeballs, our attention to,”

While taking a bit of a potshot at the media for our focus on the negative, which is, after all, what people want to read, he also points to the inability of people, not just the Irish, to measure progress, to even notice it, over period longer than just a few years – ten years, 20 years even.

While we can’t measure this, there is a trend, which became evident at the last election, that less people are voting – in 2020 only around 6 of 10 voters cast a ballot, the same level as 2002. This was not a good trend.

This interview, chat, dialogue, whatever you want to call it, actually tells us as much and more about Mícheál Martin as it does about the interviewee. His legendary caution seems to be informed by his desire to see the bigger picture, the wider context.

He thinks people are fair and will judge him accordingly when the time comes. His interesting podcast is worth a listen to get a better, more complete picture of the politician. Be warned, its overwhelming positivity should carry a health warning!

There will be further episodes of the podcast later this year, possibly even more if Tánaiste Micheál Martin loses one or more of his roles at the next election.