Colleagues and rivals pay tribute to long-serving Teachta Dála

WHILE the Civil War divide is one of the tropes of Irish politics, pure civility was the order of the day as Fine Gael colleagues and Fianna Fáil rivals paid tribute to Deputy Michael Creed as he announced his intention to step down from Dáil politics come the next election.

‘The end of an era’ is how Cllr Eileen Lynch described the announcement by the man she started her political life by canvassing for sixteen years ago.

“From a party point of view and a constituency point of view he’s been an elected representative for over 30 years, he’s been an absolute powerhouse in Fine Gael, as indeed was his father before him.

“As a young councillor, he’s always been very helpful to me, very supportive and I actually got involved in politics, the first election I was ever involved in was in 2007 was canvassing for Michael Creed, when he got his seat back after losing it in 2002.”

She said that she was following in a long tradition as her own grandfather, Jack Lynch, canvassed alongside Michael Creed’s grandfather, Michael.

“So there’s a connection.

“He’s done so much for our constituency, the bypass obviously was one of his more notable achievements but also the work that he did as Minister for Agriculture at what was a very difficult time at times for Irish agriculture, he handled it so well.”

Cllr John Paul O’Shea, who was Michael Creed’s running mate in 2020, also joined in the tributes to the TD.

“I want to wish Michael and his family all the best in the future and thank him for his service to his constituents both at Council level and at TD level.”

Across the party divide his Cork North West Dáil colleagues, Aindrias Moynihan and Michael Moynihan of Fianna Fáil paid their respects to their departing rival.

“Michael and I worked together for many years,” said Aindrias Moynihan.

“Like myself he followed on the excellent public service tradition of his late father Donal.

“He always represented his constituents diligently, working hard on their behalf.

“He was large on the political landscape locally for a long time and while we would have approached issues differently, I know he was a strong advocate for his constituents.

“I wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Michael Moynihan said he found his constituency rival, as they were in many elections, ‘honourable to deal with’

“He’s a good constituency colleague and he has worked and is working hard on behalf of his constituents.”

“I wish him and his family the very best in the future,” said Deputy Moynihan.