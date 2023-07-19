Classic car convoy in Meelin recalls Joe Weather’ love of vintage vehicles

Denis Sexton and John Buckley from Buttevant all set for the Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run in Meelin.

Mike and Seán Morrissey, Kanturk, all ready for the Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run with their 1986 Mercedes 190D.

Deon Field with his dog Daisy all set for the Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run in Meelin.

Shane and Timmy Vaughan took part in the Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run in their 1977 David Brown 996.

John O’ Gorman, Kilmeedy, Jack Lynch, Feenagh and Ciaran Sheehan, Feenagh took part in the Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run which set off from Meelin.

Edel O’ Sullivan pictured with Timmy Collins and Bernadette Browne who took part in the Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run in their 1971 Morris Minor 1000 Van.

Joan and Molly Roche rolled out their Kerry themed 1992 VW Golf for the Joe Weathers Memorial Run in Meelin, on the day that Kerry defeated Derry in the All Ireland Semi Final. They are aiming to change the number plates to 2023 in a few weeks time! Also included in the photograph are locals Sonny Curtin and Theo Moynihan.

Shane Angland from Newmarket took part in the Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run in his fabulous 1987 Toyota Supra. Participants assembled in Meelin Village on Sunday before setting off on the Run at 12 noon. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

The Weathers Family paying tribute to a husband, father and grandfather at the Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run which set off from Meelin last Sunday.

Although numerous events fell prey to the inclement weather conditions during the past week, the hardy people of Meelin and surrounding areas sallied forth on Sunday to support the seventh annual Joe Weathers Memorial Vintage Run.

Approximately 50 vehicles bearing people from Cork, Kerry and Limerick departed from Meelin at 12 noon and completed a circular route before returning to Meelin for a get together and refreshments in the evening.

Joe Weathers passed away in 2016 at the age of 62. He was a native of Rowels, Meelin, but after his marriage to Marie the couple settled in Buttevent where they ran their own business, Inishowen Fine Foods.

Speaking to The Corkman, Joe’s daughter Denise said “dad had a lifelong love of vintage, he had two David Brown tractors and a Hillman Minx. He loved doing up the tractors and taking part in all the vintage runs, and he was a member of Duhallow Vintage Club.

“We’re delighted that this event is run every year in his memory and that people support it and remember him”.

All proceeds from the vintage run go to the upkeep of Meelin Community Hall. Speaking on behalf of the Hall Committee, Nora Shine said: “We want to thank Joe’s wife, Marie, and all the Weathers family for hosting this event in Meelin every year and for donating the proceeds for the hall.

“We also want to say thanks to everyone who helped out, including volunteers and stewards as well as everyone who turned up and supported the run”.