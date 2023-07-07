Circuit of Ireland rally revisited in Millstreet

130 cars take part in circuit that revisited favoured routes on rally from years gone bye

The halcyon days of rallying were relived by motoring enthusiasts on supporting the Millstreet Millstreet Vintage Club promoted ‘Circuit of Ireland Stages Revisited Run’ last weekend.

The event allowed would-be rally drivers and enthusiastic motor sport fans the chance to participate - albeit complying within statutory speeds.

For just one day, vintage cars hit familiar terrain, thinking of the greats that traversed classic routes and attracted multitudes when the great Circuit of Ireland hit the South West Region each Easter with an overnight or two day stopover in Killarney.

On this occasion, favourable weather conditions made for a most beautiful drive on some stunning roads.

The event was an outstanding success with 130 cars taking part. Proceedings got underway from Dromtariffe Community Centre just from where the cars made their way through some classic Circuit of Ireland stages from years gone by, such as Mushera. Mullaghanish,and Fuhiry before a stopover at the Top of Coom pub.

The run proceeded to the Gortnagane and Caherbarnagh stages before heading back to Millstreet for the finish.

Event organiser Donie Lucey thanked everyone who took part and enjoyed some great scenery on the Cork/Kerry border on stages all used on the Circuit of Ireland and other events in years gone bye.

“Favourable weather conditions made for a most beautiful drive on some stunning roads. Words of gratitude must go out to the marshals, bike marshals and An Garda Siochana who kept the event flowing so smoothly; also, thanks to all the people helping out at the event sign on,” said Donie.

“Also a big thanks to the committee of the hall in Dromtariffe for a great venue and to Breeda Lucey for looking after catering at the event pitstop at Ireland’s highest pub at the Top of the Coom”, Donie added.