Cillian Murphy tipped for an Oscar for role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

After over twenty years of acting in major screen roles, it seems like Cork actor Cillian Murphy is in line for overnight Oscar success for his portrayal as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the ‘father of the atomic bomb’, in Christopher Nolan’s latest movie.

As queues of movie-goers were forming outside picture houses to cram in the three hour plus Oppenheimer epic as well as the Greta Gerwig directed Barbie in the biggest cinema weekend since before the pandemic, punters were lining up to put money on the Cork actor who first exploded on the scene with his performance in Ken Loach’s Palm D’Or winning ‘Wind That Shakes The Barley’.

The Academy Awards are still over six months away, but Cillian Murphy is already the name being put on betting dockets as BoyleSports are now offering odds of 10/1 that the Cork actor will pick up the Best Performance by A Leading Actor statuette in next year’s awards season.

Following its movie premiere and ahead of its widespread release this Friday, Oppenheimer is being described as a cinematic ‘masterpiece’ with BoyleSports now making Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed biopic just 5/2 to win the Best Picture Oscar.

Another movie attracting support in the betting is Barbie. Although still considered an outsider in the Best Picture betting, the movie is attracting plenty of interest due to a popular cast including Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie and its odds on winning Best Picture have been trimmed to 16/1 (from 20/1) with BoyleSports.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “As movies and subjects go, they couldn’t be any more different but we are seeing plenty of support for both Oppenheimer and Barbie. However, it’s our very own Cillian Murphy who is commanding all the attention and we expect his odds will get even shorter when the movie hits cinemas this weekend.”