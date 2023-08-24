Churchtown hosts second Seán Clárach summer school

Margaret O'Connor and Pat Lyons were at the Sean Clarach Summer School talks at the Charleville Park Hotel on last Saturday morning.

Sr. Bernadette Maria, Michael Donegan and Evelyn O'Keeffe, chair of the Charleville Heritage Society who hosted the Seán Clárach Summer School at the Charleville Park Hotel last Saturday.

Those who braved the inclement weather conditions of last Friday evening to attend the opening of the second annual Seán Clárach Mac Domhnaill Summer School in Churchtown were well rewarded with an evening of entertainment at Noel Linehan’s impressive wood museum in Ballygrace, Churchtown.

The attendance assembled at the square in Churchtown before proceeding to the museum, which is located in the old homestead of the Linehan family at Ballygrace. They were regaled with an account of the life of Sean Clárach, which was scripted by Churchtown native Denis J. Hickey and beautifully delivered by Sr. Bernadette Maria, the curator of the Mercy Provincial Heritage Centre in Charleville.

Earlier, Cllr Ian Doyle performed the official opening of the event. He paid tribute to the organisers of the event, saying it perpetuated the memory of the famous poet and kept his spirit alive, both in Churchtown, his birth place in 1691, and in Charleville, where he received his education and spent most of his adult life. He died there in 1754 and is buried in the town’s Holy Cross Cemetery.

There was entertainment from Cait and Kate Thompson and singer Mary O’Riordan followed by an evening of chat and anecdotes. The history of the wood museum was related by Noel Linehan, who explained he has examples of over 50 varieties of polished wood on display, including oak, ash, bog deal, Irish burr oak, cedar, beech, burr elm, to mention but some, along with pieces of Churchtown red marble. Traditional hospitality was observed with the serving of refreshments to the assembled company by Helen Linehan.

Noel Linehan’s near neighbour, French native Pierre Sentenbiene, presented Noel with a painting of the museum, which was created by Pierre’s artist sister, Paula Francine Defaix.

Pierre, who has been living in Ballygrace for the past 23 years, is originally from Auxerre in France, and was involved in the equine industry. His late wife was a show rider and jumped for her native Belgium at the Mexico and Tokyo Olympics. The couple made Churchtown their home home in Ireland, as it lies at the centre of the horse industry in North Cork.

Churchtown was, of course, the former home of the world famous horse trainer Vincent O’Brien, and presently other prominent horse trainers.

Missing from the line-up of the Seán Clárach weekend organisers in Churchtown this year was Gerry Murphy, who has transformed Churchtown but who was unavoidably absent this year due to prior commitments, as was Denis J. Hickey. It was left to Noel Linehan to organise the Churchtown end of the celebratory weekend in memory of the Jacobite poet, which he expertly did.

Events switched to the Charleville Park Hotel on last Saturday morning. The early morning start for the three speakers attracted a good attendance who heard the initial speaker, archaeologist John Tierney, relate the story of Peter Robinson’s Cork to Canada emigrant scheme of 1823 to 1825. Most of the emigrants were from the along the North Cork around Charleville and South Limerick border areas, and were sent to settle in Ontario in Canada.

The second speaker was Sr. Bernadette Maria, who related an account of the two Croke sisters who joined the Mercy Order in Charleville on the death of their mother Isabella. Sr. Joseph and Sr. Margaret were sisters of the Archbishop of Cashel Thomas W. Croke. Sr. Joseph went nursing the wounded soldiers in the Crimean War and came home to become Reverend Mother in Charleville’s Mercy Convent, while Sr. Margaret went on to found the Mercy Order’s Bathurst House in Australia.

The third speaker was Professor Liam Irwin, formerly of the Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, whose talk was on the world of the Maigue poets, Seán Clárach, Churchtown and Charleville, Aindrias Mac Craith, Kilmallock and Seán Ó Túama of Croom.

The afternoon saw a visit to the grave of Seán Clárach at Holy Cross Cemetery, where chair of Charleville Heritage Society Evelyn O’Keeffe gave a brief address, and traditional singer Con Warren gave a rendition of Clárach’s iconic ‘Mo Ghile Mear’ and Mac Craith’s equally famous ‘Slán le Maighe’.

That evening there was a very well attended concert mainly of Jacobite music in the Osprey Bar of the Charleville Park Hotel, where musicians Philp Cotter on uileann pipes, Noel Fitzgibbon on banjo, and Noel Walsh on classical guitar delivered excellent music. This was complemented by the singing of Pat Lyons and Con Warren, to bring the weekend to a close.